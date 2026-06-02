NHL Trade Rumors: Flyers Perfect Fit for Star Islanders Forward

This would be an absolute gift for the Flyers.
The Philadelphia Flyers may have just gotten a major boost in their pursuit of a No. 1 center, and they won't have to look very far.
Two of the Flyers' biggest weaknesses are center depth and speed, and those go hand in hand when superimposed.
Top center prospect Jett Luchanko may be able to help in that aspect, but he's just 20 years old, needs to develop his offensive game, and has yet to play a full pro season.
To bridge the gap, the Flyers will need to explore the NHL trade market, as offer sheets for the top RFAs this year are just plain unrealistic at this point in time.
Fortunately, the Flyers just got a clear new No. 1 trade target to address the center position and lack of speed, and that's none other than New York Islanders star Mat Barzal, who is, perhaps surprisingly, a candidate to be traded this summer.
As reported by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen, "A league executive told The Citizen that the New York Islanders are exploring the market for forward Mathew Barzal. The club would like to clear some cap space, but it’s a big financial commitment with four years left at $9.15 million through 2030-31."
Barzal's $9.15 million cap hit is chump change to the Flyers, who are now free of the cap charges left behind by Kevin Hayes, Scott Laughton, and Cam Atkinson.
Even after they inevitably re-sign Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, the Flyers will have plenty of cap space to fit in a No. 1 center, and they can give themselves further breathing room by moving on from Rasmus Ristolainen and his $5.1 million cap hit, as they are widely expected to.
Barzal, 22, does have a 22-team no-trade list that presents as a roadblock for the Flyers, but other than that, there's no reason a deal can't work between the two sides.
For the Flyers, Barzal has played center on and off throughout his 10-year NHL career, though he's been more of a winger in recent seasons.
To that end, though, Barzal is a two-time 80-point scorer with a respectable 42% career faceoff percentage, and he's a right-shot center that the Flyers would covet for matchup purposes.
In the 2023-24 season, when Barzal scored 22 goals and 80 points in 80 games, he ranked in the 97th percentile in max skating speed and in the 98th percentile in miles skated per game, according to NHL EDGE.
That's a player who can help the Flyers with their woeful transition and zone entry game on both the power play and even strength, and someone whose playmaking skills and speed would be big helps for someone like Matvei Michkov.
Given that the Islanders reportedly want to clear cap space, they're likely seeking a strictly future-oriented package for their best forward.
The Flyers could make a bid involving center prospects like Luchanko and Jack Nesbitt, and they have three first-round picks in the next two drafts, including the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Some combination of these assets should be a good starting point to entice the Islanders to make an in-division deal with the Flyers, whom it would behoove to strike while this iron is hot.