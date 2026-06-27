NHL Trade Rumors: Flyers Weighing Zach Werenski Trade

On Friday night, The Athletic NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that "at least a dozen teams" will ask the Columbus Blue Jackets about superstar defenseman Zach Werenski as a potential trade looms.
The Flyers are one of those teams, apparently, with momentum only building.
On Saturday morning, Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman added on the 2026 NHL Draft broadcast that the Flyers, alongside the Dallas Stars, are one of the most active teams in Werenski trade talks.
Werenski, 28, won the Norris Trophy this season as the NHL's best defenseman, firing off 22 goals, 59 assists, and 81 points in 75 games, following up on a 2024-25 season that saw him post 23 goals, 59 assists, and 82 points in 81 games.
The 2015 No. 8 overall pick is clearly in his prime and just reached new heights in his NHL career to date, which makes him the perfect addition to a Flyers team in desperate need of offensive juice from their defense corps.
It goes almost without saying that any kind of Werenski trade will heavily depend on the price, which could prove prohibitive for the opportunistic Flyers front office.
The Blue Jackets are, of course, in the same division as the Flyers, and they aren't very far off from making the playoffs.
That may not remain the case if and when Werenski leaves, on top of reports star winger Kirill Marchenko wants to leave Columbus, too.
With aspirations of getting younger and remaining competitive, the Blue Jackets won't sell off their two best players for anything less than an overpay, and that will test how far the Flyers are willing to go to acquire a superstar player on the NHL trade block.