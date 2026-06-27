Top Flyers Center Trade Target Off The Board

On Friday, during the 2026 NHL Draft, we saw a number of surprises, with teams still continuing to wheel and deal draft picks.
That trend continued when the Anaheim Ducks finally traded potential Flyers target Mason McTavish, acquiring the 15th and 29th overall picks from the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft.
Previously, the Flyers had already missed out on Bowen Byram, which was understandable given the absolutely outrageous price paid for him by Chicago.
At center, Shane Wright could be an option, even with Seattle selecting defenseman Chase Reid at the top of the draft order.
It has also been reported that the Flyers are interested in Ottawa Senators centers Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto, and Ridly Greig, though that chatter has subsequently died down since.
In any case, with McTavish off to the Blues, the Flyers will not be adding yet another Duck to the reunion party in Philadelphia with Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, and Simon Benoit.
McTavish, 23, has five years remaining on his contract at a $7 million cap hit, and in St. Louis, he'll join a young nucleus that includes trade acquisition Connor McMichael, Dylan Holloway, Jimmy Snuggerud, Adam Jiricek, Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Thomas, Philip Broberg, Justin Carbonneau, and more.
At the time of this writing, it is looking increasingly likely the Flyers will stand pat and make their pick at 21st overall, rather than trade it.