Report: Flyers' Porter Martone to Make NHL Debut vs. Capitals

If all goes according to plan, the Philadelphia Flyers will be debuting their latest lethal weapon in a pivotal matchup with the division rival Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
According to a report from Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, Flyers rookie Porter Martone, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club on Sunday, will make his NHL debut immediately and jump in against the Capitals.
Martone, 19, was present for the Flyers' 2-1 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night after he and Michigan State were eliminated from the NCAA tournament by Wisconsin on Saturday.
It is unclear who will come out of the lineup to make room for the 2025 No. 6 overall pick, though early indications largely point towards Swedish winger Carl Grundstrom.
Martone's hockey IQ is a defining trait of his game, so if and when he makes his debut for the Flyers, the 6-foot-3 winger won't be married to the left or right wing and will instead be utilized where needed.
In the past, Rick Tocchet and the Flyers have done this with Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster, Bobby Brink, and Matvei Michkov, among others, and Martone could do the same on a case-by-case basis.
The Peterborough, Ontario, native finished his first and only season in the NCAA with 25 goals, 25 assists, and 50 points in just 35 games with Michigan State and added six goals, three assists, and nine points in seven World Junior games as captain of Canada.