Report: Leo Carlsson Chose Flyers' Offer Sheet Over Other NHL Teams

Are the Flyers becoming a real destination for young talent?
In the aftermath of the Philadelphia Flyers signing budding Anaheim Ducks star Leo Carlsson to an offer sheet on Friday, there was one important detail that kept getting skipped over in discussion.
The key to any offer sheet having a chance, of course, is the player signing it, which is what Carlsson, 21, did with the Flyers. He signed their contract offer and accepted a move away from the Ducks, and that is what kicks this whole saga off.
Most important of all is that Carlsson reportedly chose the Flyers over other teams that presented him and his camp with an offer sheet, which is a big development for Philadelphia as they seek to transition from rebuilder to contender--something they would achieve by pulling off this endeavor successfully.
According to TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger, Carlsson had four teams make him an offer, but, as we know, he chose the Flyers in the end.
"This will certainly juice the market according to several player agents. Carlsson had 4 teams present Offer Sheets and several who [shared] a high level of interest," Dreger reported on his X account.
It certainly helps that the Flyers were able to offer an $18 million cap hit with a bajillion dollars in signing bonuses up front, but again, Carlsson did choose the Flyers.
Much like sending out an offer sheet itself, there is nothing prohibiting the Flyers, the Ducks, or other NHL teams for making that kind of contract offer to acquire a really good player.
There are some faults to the deal, too, like Carlsson becoming a 26-year-old unrestricted free agent at the end of the contract, allowing him to sign another big-money deal with the Flyers, Ducks, or another team, this time being able to do so without any kind of strings attached.
The Flyers also included a full no-move clause in the final year of Carlsson's contract, which means that he's either staying with the team that wins this offer sheet battle, or ends up walking to a new one in free agency.
Now, the Ducks could always trade Carlsson before that year, yes, but it's clear that the Flyers are making this kind of bold move to get Carlsson and have him play hockey in Philadelphia, not to strong-arm other front offices and play politics.
They want Carlsson to be their No. 1 center of the future, and don't really care about the cost they have to pay to make that happen. It is a no-lose situation for the Flyers, who have signaled that they are ready to compete for a Stanley Cup now with the players, prospects, and assets they currently have.
Carlsson and his camp recognized that, anomalous contract notwithstanding, and now we just wait and see if the Ducks bend the knee to the Flyers.