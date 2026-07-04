How Does Leo Carlsson Change Flyers' Lineup?

A No. 1 center has entered the chat.
Throughout the entire rebuild process, the Philadelphia Flyers have chased after a No. 1 center, and after signing Leo Carlsson to a blockbuster offer sheet on Friday, they may very well have found one.
Assuming the Flyers really do get Carlsson, and the Anaheim Ducks are unable to match, what actually changes in Philadelphia? What does the lineup look like now?
For starters, the Flyers, as you would expect, have a No. 1 center.
There won't be any more of the Christian Dvorak top-line center gimmick, rotating on and off with Carlsson's former Ducks teammate, Trevor Zegras.
The 21-year-old Swede is your de facto go-to guy, who should be paired with the Flyers' best wingers, full stop.
Carlsson is one of the best young playmakers in the NHL; he ranks in the 92nd percentile in primary shot assists, 95th percentile in in-zone shot assists, and 97th percentile in rush shot assists, according to JFresh's HockeyStats.com.
If you can shoot the puck, Carlsson will make sure you get it... not that he can't score goals himself.
A developing puck transporter, the 6-foot-3 center is improving at using his legs and frame to make things happen, and his skating has improved each year he's been in the NHL.
Natural fits for Carlsson would be wingers who don't need a voluminous amount of puck touches to make things happen offensively: a sniper like Tyson Foerster, or calculated dual threats like Porter Martone and Matvei Michkov.
Verdict: Foerster-Carlsson-Michkov
That may change how the Flyers utilize Noah Cates, who spent significant time paired with both Michkov and Foerster over the course of the last two seasons.
At this point, it would go without saying that Trevor Zegras is the No. 2 center, with or without Dvorak tied to his hip for help on faceoffs and in the defensive zone.
Because of that, some talented players may be stuck pulling bottom-six duty, though that's more of a reflection of the Flyers' depth than anything else.
Verdict: Dvorak-Zegras-Martone
Speed kills, and with the way the lineup is shaking out so far, the Flyers can put together arguably the most annoying line they possibly can for their opponents.
Owen Tippett is Owen Tippett, Cates has become a real player over the last two years, and the loose cannon Travis Konecny can be a killer on his best days.
Put those three together, and you have a very dangerous rush line that will have no problem forechecking, pestering opponents, and laying hits.
Verdict: Tippett-Cates-Konecny
The fourth line is where things would get tricky with Carlsson hypothetically in the fold.
The Flyers signed Noel Acciari in free agency, still need to re-sign Nikita Grebenkin, and they have promising young wingers Denver Barkey and Alex Bump vying for permanent roles at the NHL level.
With Flyers captain Sean Couturier manning the center position, only two will play, and the other two will sit.
Given the stark contrast in playing styles, we can assume that head coach Rick Tocchet will rotate Alex Bump and Nikita Grebenkin on a matchup basis, and the same is true with those two, Barkey, and the veteran Acciari, who is that coveted right-shot centerman.
If we're going for the most versatile and effective lineup possible, though, the choice is clear.
Verdict: Bump-Couturier-Barkey
If the Flyers do land Carlsson on a $90 million offer sheet that will run them $18 million against the cap for five years, it will undeniably have a massive ripple effect on the lineup, and that's a good thing.
The Flyers have spent years building their lineup and establishing depth, and at some point, they needed a potential star down the middle to help them do something with it.
Carlsson is that, and the entire lineup would change for the better because of it.