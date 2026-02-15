Top Flyers Forward Prospect Makes Long-Awaited Return from Injury

In his return to the lineup, Bump recorded three shots on goal, took one penalty, and had a -2 rating.
Former Flyers goalie Ivan Fedotov (33/35, .943) and the Cleveland Monsters took a 5-2 decision, knocking off Bump and the Phantoms and making them losers of four straight.
In each of their last four losses, the Phantoms have allowed no fewer than five goals while being out-scored 22-10.
The Phantoms now sit at a mediocre 21-21-4 in fifth place in the AHL's Atlantic Division, but now that Bump is back and healthy, maybe they have a chance to turn the tides a bit.
As for Bump's NHL prospects, his injury came at an unfortunate time, and it would take something unprecedented (or another injury at the NHL level at the winger position) for the 22-year-old to get ice time in the big leagues.