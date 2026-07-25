Which Flyers Players Have a Bigger Salary Than LeBron James This Season?
Unprecedented times in the sports city of Philadelphia.
With LeBron James signing with the 76ers for two years, the Philadelphia Flyers, by extension, will be in the spotlight for those next two years. It's only fair, as the two teams share the same building.
James, 41, joined the 76ers on a two-year pact worth only $8 million, accepting a short-term, veteran minimum deal with a second-year player option that he feels will give him the best chance to win one last championship.
To spell it out, that is arguably the greatest basketball player ever taking a discount of all discounts to come play in Philadelphia... in the same building as the Flyers.
The Flyers have not had the same luck in getting their players on discounts in recent years, and with the NHL salary cap ceiling beginning to rise again, a total of 11 Flyers players are making more than James's $3.876 million salary in the 2026-27 season.
Note that salary and cap hit can be different in the NHL.
At forward, both Trevor Zegras ($10.5 million) and Travis Konecny ($8.25 million) are making more than double the $3.876 million 'King James' is getting in Year 1, per PuckPedia, and Sean Couturier's $7.75 million is pretty close, too.
Owen Tippett, who does not receive a signing bonus for the 2026-27 season, will be making only $4.5 million, putting him very close to the 76ers' new star. Centers Noah Cates and Christian Dvorak will be making $4 million and $6 million this year, respectively.
Additionally, while Tyson Foerster's 2026-27 cap hit is $3.75 million, his true salary for the season will be $4 million.
On defense, all the big names are obvious inclusions.
Jamie Drysdale's new four-year contract sees him rake in an $8 million salary for the 2026-27 season, putting him with Zegras and Konecny as players who are doubling LeBron's salary this upcoming year.
Veteran defenseman Travis Sanheim, heading into Year 4 of his eight-year contract with the Flyers, will make $6.125 million this year, and his salary will drop to $4.875 million for his final four years.
Cam York will be making his cap hit--$5.15 million--this year, while teammate Rasmus Ristolainen is dropping down to just $4 million in the final year of his rollercoaster tenure with the Flyers.
And there you have it. That's no slight against the Flyers players, to be clear, but even more context for how great a discount LeBron James took to come to Philadelphia.
The Flyers just made the playoffs for the first time in six years, the Eagles are still good, and the 76ers just added James to a talented core that already featured newcomer Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, V.J. Edgecombe, and Tyrese Maxey.
If and when the Flyers land a star of their own, the hype around Philadelphia sports will reach a fever pitch.