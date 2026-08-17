Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2026, No. 9: Winger's High-Upside Offensive Toolset A Worthwhile Gamble In First Round

Liam, 18, experienced a breakout WHL campaign last season, but it wasn't only the result of flanking Markus. The young scoring winger's hockey IQ was on display all season long, as he is able to outsmart defenders and will his way to scoring areas undetected. He has enough footspeed to win races to loose pucks, his shot has legitimate pop, and he is also an excellent distributor who rarely forces plays and instead finds the right one. All that was on display during the playoffs, too, when he put up eight goals and 12 points in 14 games.