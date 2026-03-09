Takeaways: Penguins Storm Back From Three-Goal Deficit, Beat Bruins In OT For Most Critical Win Of The Season

"So, just focusing on that next shift, and stay with it. This was a great example of the guys, in the third period especially - even though there was still some back and forth - just the response that they continued to have. As a coach, you kind of feel it coming. There was a lot of belief on that bench and a lot of belief on our staff that, we didn't know how, but we were going to find a way tonight. And that's what the guys did."