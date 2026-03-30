Crosby's Status Up-In-The-Air For Biggest Game Of Season Against New York Islanders

"I still have to have conversations with the medical staff, so in regards to everybody, I'm not going to comment right now," Muse said after the morning skate. "I'm just waiting until I have some final conversations with the medical staff in regards to the game lineup."
The Penguins did call up forward Avery Hayes as insurance before their game against the Islanders, who are one point above the Penguins - who sit in the third place - in the Metropolitan Division standings as of now. They will still have a game in hand on the Isles after their Monday matchup, so a regulation win would go a long way in giving them a higher chance of making the playoffs.
The Penguins have nine regular season games remaining, and they also play the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. They will conclude their 2025-26 with six games against teams that are currently out of the playoff picture.
In addition to Crosby and Malkin, the Penguins have also been playing without the services of Blake Lizotte, who is a key part of their bottom-six and has missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury. He is currently set to be re-evaluated during the final week of the regular season.