Penguins Notebook: Crosby, Malkin Return To Practice Ahead Of Monday's Massive Game On Long Island

- I'm going to say this in Monday's preview, but I'll say it here first: The game against the Islanders will be the Penguins' biggest game in two years. They're in the fight for their lives to make the playoffs, and a win would vault them into second place in the Metropolitan Division. It's one of their last divisional games of the season, and it comes with so much on the line. The Islanders are one point ahead of them going into this contest.