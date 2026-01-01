Every Trade And Signing By The Pittsburgh Penguins In 2025

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, it was a busy, busy calendar year for the Pittsburgh Penguins and GM/POHO Kyle Dubas.

With the Penguins in a transitional period, there is a lot happening in terms of movement. The trades started as early as January in 2025 and happened all the way to the last day of the year on Wednesday, when Pittsburgh acquired defenseman Egor Zamurov from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Philip Tomasino.

Between trades and signings, it's been a lot to digest, and there is a lot to look back on. So - as a refresher - here is every trade and signing (training camp transactions aside) that the Penguins made in 2025:

- Jan. 3, 2025: Penguins acquire defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Bennett MacArthur

- Jan. 15, 2025: Penguins place goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers

- Feb. 1, 2025: Penguins acquire a 2025 conditional first-round pick (New York Rangers), forward prospect Melvin Fernstrom, forward Danton Heinen, and defenseman Vincent Desharnais from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor

- Feb. 9, 2025: Penguins claim defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok off waivers from Utah.

- Feb 13, 2025: Penguins acquire center Mathias Laferriere from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for right wing Corey Andonovski

- Feb. 26, 2025: Penguins place forward Matt Nieto on waivers

- Mar. 3, 2025: Penguins sign defenseman Finn Harding to three-year entry-level contract

- Mar. 5, 2025: Penguins acquire forward Tommy Novak and defenseman Luke Schenn from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round pick

- Mar. 7, 2025: Penguins sign defenseman Ryan Shea to one-year, $900,000 contract extension

- Mar. 7, 2025: Penguins acquire a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Schenn

- Mar. 7, 2025: Penguins acquire forward prospects Chase Stillman and Max Graham and a 2027 third-round pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Cody Glass

- Mar. 7, 2025: Penguins acquire defenseman Conor Timmins and forward Connor Dewar from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick

- Mar. 9, 2025: Penguins sign defenseman Chase Pietila to a three-year entry-level contract

- Mar. 10, 2025: Penguins sign defenseman Daniel Laatsch to a two-year entry-level contract

- Mar. 13, 2025: Penguins sign forward Avery Hayes to a two-year entry-level contract

- Apr. 28, 2025: Penguins sign forward Filip Hallander to a two-year, $1.55 million contract

- May 31, 2025: Penguins sign forward Mikhail Ilyin to a three-year entry-level contract

- Jun. 13, 2025: Penguins sign forward Boko Imama to a one-year, $775,000 contract

- Jun. 13, 2025: Penguins sign forward Melvin Fernstrom to a three-year entry-level contract

- Jun. 17, 2025: Penguins sign forward Joona Koppanen to a one-year, $775,000 contract

- Jun. 27, 2025: Penguins acquire a 2025 first-round pick (#22) and a 2025 first-round pick (#31) from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick (#12)

- Jun 27, 2025: Penguins acquire a 2025 first-round pick (#24) from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick (#31) and 2025 second-round pick (#59)

- Jun. 28, 2025: Penguins acquire defenseman Connor Clifton and a 2025 second-round pick (#39) from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defensemen Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau

- Jun. 28, 2025: Penguins acquire a 2025 third-round pick (#91) and a 2025 fifth-round pick (#154) from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a 2025 3rd round pick (#85)

- Jul. 1, 2025: Penguins acquire a 2028 3rd round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic

- Jul. 1, 2025: Penguins sign defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to a two-year, two million contract

- Jul. 1, 2025: Penguins sign forward Philip Tomasino to a one-year, $1.75 million contract

- Jul. 1, 2025: Penguins sign forward Connor Dewar to a one-year, $1.1 million contract

- Jul. 1, 2025: Penguins sign forward Justin Brazeau to a two-year, $3 million contract

- Jul. 1, 2025: Penguins sign defenseman Caleb Jones to a two-year, $1.8 million contract

- Jul. 2, 2025: Penguins sign forward Anthony Mantha to a one-year, $2.5 million contract

- Jul. 2, 2025: Penguins sign defenseman Phil Kemp to a two-year, $1.55 million contract

- Jul. 2, 2025: Penguins sign forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard to a one-year, $775,000 contract

- Jul. 2, 2025: Penguins sign defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a one-year, $775,000 contract

- Jul. 9, 2025: Penguins sign forward Benjamin Kindel to a three-year entry-level contract

- Jul. 10, 2025: Penguins acquire defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok

- Jul. 13, 2025: Penguins acquire goaltender Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick

- Nov. 24, 2025: Penguins sign defenseman Peyton Kettles to a three-year entry-level contract

- Dec. 12, 2025: Penguins acquire goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin

- Dec. 29, 2025: Penguins acquire forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick

- Dec. 31, 2025: Penguins acquire defenseman Yegor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino

