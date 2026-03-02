Penguins Have Trade Target To Consider In Bruins Young Center

The Penguins should consider taking a shot on this young Bruins center.
The 2026 NHL trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are certainly a team to keep an eye on leading up to it. The Penguins have already made multiple trades this season, but they should not be done yet.
One area that the Penguins could look to improve is their center depth. Due to this, one player who could make a lot of sense for Pittsburgh to target is Boston Bruins center Matthew Poitras.
Poitras is a name to watch leading up to the deadline, as The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta recently reported that the Bruins are open to trading the 21-year-old forward. With Poitras still being young and having plenty of skill, he is the kind of player that the Penguins should consider taking a chance on.
If the Penguins brought in Poitras, he would give them another solid forward prospect to work with. He also has a decent amount of NHL experience, too, as he has recorded seven goals, 20 assists, and 27 points in 69 career NHL games over three seasons. However, with the Bruins having several centers, he has had trouble cementing himself as a full-time player in Boston.
Yet, a change of scenery could be exactly what helps Poitras take that next step. The potential for him to blossom into an impactful middle-six forward is there, and it is fair to wonder if he could do just that with the Penguins.
Poitras has appeared in 49 games this season with the Providence Bruins, where he has 10 goals and 31 points. This is after the 2022 second-round pick had 17 goals and 41 points in 40 games with Providence this past season. Overall, the young forward has shown promise in the AHL and could be a good player for the Penguins to add to their system because of it.