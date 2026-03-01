5 Centers Penguins Should Target In Trade Market

After their 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, the Penguins remain in second in the Metropolitan Division, nine points behind the Carolina Hurricanes and tied points-wise with the New York Islanders at 73. Even if the team is in a good position now, they have the league's toughest strength of schedule remaining for the regular season, and they will be forced to make it through most of it without their best player in center Sidney Crosby, who is expected to miss three more weeks with a lower-body injury.