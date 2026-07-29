2026-27 Pittsburgh Penguins Player Projections: Evgeni Malkin
Evgeni Malkin is back for one more season and is still playing at a good level.
There was a lot of speculation about Evgeni Malkin's future heading into the 2025-26 season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins legend was going into the final year of his contract, and there were rumors that he was potentially going to leave via free agency. He was also coming off a 2024-25 season in which he finished with only 16 goals and 50 points in 68 games.
Malkin put all of those rumors to bed when he signed a one-year $5.5M contract to remain with the Penguins on May. 26. It came after he repeatedly stated during this past season that he wanted to play one more year.
It made all the sense in the world to bring Malkin back, especially after having a renaissance year, finishing the 2025-26 season with 19 goals and 61 points in 56 games. He was banged up at times, but when he was healthy, he was one of the Penguins' best players.
Malkin started the season as the Penguins' second-line center between Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau before shifting to wing in the second half of the season. He found instant chemistry with Tommy Novak and especially Egor Chinakhov, which we'll likely see a lot more of during the 2026-27 season.
Novak was a player Malkin wanted to play with this past season, and you could see why when the two were paired. Novak's vision and creativity were an instant match for Malkin, who bullied players when he had the puck.
As for Malkin's chemistry with Chinakhov, he knew exactly where the latter was going to be on the ice each time they were out there.
To take things one step further, the Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin line was on the ice for 222:55 at 5v5 last season and controlled 51.8% of the expected goals, 52.8% of the scoring chances, and 52.1% of the high-danger chances.
If Malkin stays relatively healthy this season, I don't see any reason he can't repeat last year's performance. Yes, he'll be 40, but he has good linemates, can still control play at 5v5, and still has some great vision on the power play. He can also still be a wrecking ball when he has his legs.
Speaking of the power play, I fully expect him to be back on the top unit and doing his thing, whether it's on the half wall, the point, in the slot, etc. The Penguins moved him around on the PP last year, leading him to have six more assists on that unit than he did the year before.
Like Crosby, Malkin is closing in some more milestones this season. He ranks 23rd on the NHL's all-time points list with 1,407 and is three points away from passing Dale Hawerchuk for 22nd overall. He's also only 14 points away from passing Adam Oates for 20th.
In terms of assists, Malkin is 26 away from 900 for his career, a mark that he should hit this season. 900 assists would put him 21st on the NHL's all-time assist list, one behind Bryan Trottier for 20th.
This upcoming season might truly be it for Malkin, but don't expect him to go out with a whimper. He's going to give everything he has to try and get the Penguins back to the playoffs for a second season in a row.
Who knows, maybe he'll also help the Penguins snap their playoff series losing streak since they haven't won one since 2018 when they beat the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round.
(Data via Natural Stat Trick).
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