How Long Will Holdout Be For Penguins' Top Defensive Prospects?

- van Riemsdyk: The 35-year-old veteran, formerly a Washington Capital, has only played in five games due to a lower-body ailment he is currently on injured reserve for, and his last couple of games did not look so good. However, in the first three games, his veteran-level own-zone stick work was at play, he showed an ability to clear out the net-front, and he was a steadying presence for Letang on the left side despite being a right shot. He signed in free agency for two years and is generally reliable - and his versatility is a plus - but, like Letang, he needs to show the ability to string good performances together despite his age. He's a guy who probably doesn't need to play every night.