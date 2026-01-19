'I'm Just Going To Take It All In And Leave It All Out There': Rakell Eager To Represent Sweden At Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, Italy will be a dream realized for several NHL players, as the league has not participated in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.
There are some, such as Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby and top defenseman Erik Karlsson, who have been there before and are, potentially, set to particpate for the final time in their careers. There are also some young players who are experiencing it for what is, hopefully, only the first time.
But there are others - many others - who never had the benefit of a chance at participating, even if they're a decade or more into their NHL careers.
And one of those players is Penguins' forward Rickard Rakell.
After being named to Team Sweden for the 2026 Games, Rakell will finally have his chance of a lifetime. And it will come within a calendar year that has also included representation at the 4 Nations Tournament last February and a trip to Stockholm - albeit, while injured - for the NHL Global Series.
“It's kind of, like, all of my dreams coming true in hockey in one year," Rakell said. "It's been really special first to get the chance to represent Sweden at the 4 Nations tournament. That was so cool to just be a part of that and play those games, and I'll get the chance to play for Sweden in the Olympics.
"It's a dream come true for me. First time, first chance for me to go there and do that. So, I'm just going to take it all in and leave it all out there. Just have a chance to win a gold medal.”
Of course, Rakell was only 20 years old and toggling between the NHL and AHL back in 2014. He is one of many NHL players - and teammates, including players of similar age like Filip Forsberg, Alex Wennberg, and Mika Zibanejad - who are on the the back nine of their careers but never really had the chance to represent at the Olympic Games.
Now, they finally will get a chance, and they will get to do it as a collective unit that is all looking forward to experiencing it for the first time.
"I'm very familiar with the players that are on that team," Rakell said. "There's just so much excitement to get the chance to play together with them and have all those players on the same team and just see what you can do together.”
And they will get that chance because of the effort the NHL has put in to get itself back on the international scene. The 4 Nations Tournament last season - at which Canada bested Team USA in the gold medal game - acted as a sort of guinea pig for the NHL to gauge interest in international tournaments.
Well, it sure generated some buzz. The game generated 16.1 million viewers, which was the most-viewed non-NFL game ever on ESPN+.
Rakell believes it's important for the NHL to keep up its international presence and continue making efforts to go to the Olympics not only because it keeps more eyes watching hockey, but also because it's such a unique experience for the players - even if it alters the regular season a bit.
“I think it's been great," Rakell said. "Even though it changes our schedule a little bit, especially with the Olympics since that's going on for such a long time, the NHL season has to compress a little bit. But, at the same time, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.
He smiled. "I like playing hockey games, so I don't mind it."
Tournaments like 4 Nations and the Olympics being mid-season also helps a bit in terms of preparation and approach. Rakell said that having mid-season tournaments can work both ways, whether a player is on a heater going into it or struggling.
And, because they're already in mid-season form, it makes the training and transition aspect of it easier.
"It kind of goes both ways," Rakell said. "If you are playing really well, you want to keep that up in those tournaments if you're already feeling really good going into those tournaments. While, I think, if you're maybe struggling a little bit, there's a chance, an opportunity, to get a change of scenery and just reset.
"And I think everybody who is going to play are thinking a lot about the Olympics. After that, it will hopefully end the way you want it to, and you just come back and focus on the rest of the season. So, it's kind of nice.”
And the preparation isn't all about the physical and mental side of things, either. There is also an aspect of communication, as each Olympic team has to convene and strategize as much as possible in the lead-up to the tournament.
"I've talked to a few guys, and I think it will be just more and more going forward here in the next few weeks leading into the tournament," Rakell said. "I mean, we don't have much time from when we leave from New York to the tournament until games start. So, you try to prepare as much as you can, and you get together and just talk about systems and expectations so you don't have to do that when you get there.”
Communication shouldn't be too difficult with one Swedish teammate, though. Rakell may have the chance to go with his Pittsburgh teammate in Karlsson, who was named to the final roster but is currently out with a lower-body injury. His status for the Games remains unclear, but he is practicing non-contact and travelled with the team on their Western road trip.
He and Karlsson have become good friends during their three shared seasons in Pittsburgh, and Rakell mentioned that they both have a sharp appetite to compete in the Games.
"I think we're both hungry to win something, and we'll get the chance to do that together," Rakell said. "We've been playing together for a few years now, and we've become really good friends. So, I think that would be really special for us.”
But it doesn't end there. Rakell will have the full support of his family and friends, as his wife, Emmeli, his kids, his in-laws, his parents, and many others are making the trek over to Milan to witness him live out his childhood dream of playing on the world's biggest stage.
And that means more than anything else to Rakell, who is grateful for the chance to be surrounded by those who helped him get there in the first place.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said. "And I want to share it with them.”
