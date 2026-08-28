If the Penguins decide to deploy Rakell as a second-line center - which is unlikely, given the fact that the team re-signed center Tommy Novak to a three-year deal - Kuzmenko could see some minutes with Crosby from the get-go. But, if they don't split up the top-six that worked for them for a large chunk of the season last year, that probably means Kuzmenko will be deployed on a third line with Ben Kindel and, potentially, Nicholas Robertson, who the Penguins acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer.