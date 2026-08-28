Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2026: The Full List

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Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2026, No. 4: Injury-Riddled Season May Have Set Back Winger, But There's Still Something There

Coming in at No. 4 on our 2026 THN Top-20 Penguins' Prospects list is a winger with an all-around toolset who, even if he still has more to give, should be an effective NHL player.