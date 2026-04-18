Multiple Penguins Voted In Annual NHLPA Player Poll

The Pittsburgh Penguins were well-represented in the 2026 edition of the annual NHLPA Player Poll.
Every year, the NHL Players' Association releases a league-wide poll that asks players around the league various questions that they are prompted to answer with their peers in mind.
Captain Sidney Crosby was the players' No. 1 selection for "Which player would make a great coach once they retire?", while he slotted in at No. 3 for an NHL forward who would also excel as a defenseman. Blueliner Erik Karlsson was voted opposite Crosby, getting picked at No. 3 as far as defensemen who would excel as a forward.
And, finally, Kris Letang was voted as having the third-most intense training regimen of all NHL players, behind only Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid.
In addition to the individual player voting, the rivalry between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers - which will come to a head in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season - was voted as the NHL's third-best behind only the rivalries between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs and between the Canadiens and Boston Bruins.
Other questions included which goaltender had the best puckhandling skills, which player was the best-dressed, and which player was the NHL's best golfer. It was a bit of a diversion from the traditional player poll, which usually included items such as who the NHL's best forward, best defenseman, and best all-around player is - the third of which Crosby was voted six years in a row prior to this season.
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