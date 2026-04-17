Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers Series Preview: Series History, X-Factors, Series Prediction
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are set to meet again in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here's a full preview of the series.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to renew their rivalry with the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
This will be the first time that these two teams have met in the playoffs since 2018, when the Penguins won in six games. It's also the last time the Penguins won a playoff series, so it's only fitting that they'll have a chance to snap their eight-year drought against the team they last won a series against.
For a while, it looked like the Flyers were going to miss the playoffs, but they went on a massive heater down the stretch, winning 12 of their last 16 games. At one point, they were nine points out of a playoff spot in March, but got hot at the perfect time.
Meanwhile, the Penguins were in a playoff spot for a good chunk of the season and finished the job against the New Jersey Devils on Apr. 9.
Playoff series history
The two teams have met in seven playoff series, with the Flyers winning four. Here's the full series history:
- 1989 Patrick Division Finals: Flyers defeated the Penguins in seven games
- 1997 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals: Flyers defeated the Penguins in five games
- 2000 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Flyers defeated the Penguins in six games
- 2008 Eastern Conference Final: Penguins defeated the Flyers in five games
- 2009 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals: Penguins defeated the Flyers in six games
- 2012 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals: Flyers defeated the Penguins in six games
- 2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals: Penguins defeated the Flyers in six games
2025-26 Season Series
Each team won two of the four games during the 2025-26 regular season. The Flyers won the first matchup 3-2 in a shootout back on Oct. 28 before the Penguins won the next two 5-1 on Dec. 1 and 6-3 on Jan. 15. The Flyers won the final matchup 4-3 in a shootout on Mar. 7.
Penguins' projected lineup
Forwards
Chinakhov-Crosby-Rust
Novak-Rakell-Malkin
Soderblom-Kindel-Mantha
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Girard-Letang
Shea-Clifton
Goaltender
Stuart Skinner
Flyers' projected lineup
Forwards
Foerster-Zegras-Tippett
Konecny-Dvorak-Martone
Barkey-Cates-Michkov
Couturier-Glendening-Hathaway
Defensive pairs
Sanheim-Ristolainen
York-Drysdale
Seeler-Andrae
Goaltender
Dan Vladar
Key matchup to watch: Penguins' potent offense vs Flyers' stingy defense
This is going to be a great chess match during the series. The Penguins were one of the best offensive teams during the regular season, finishing third in goals per game with 3.54. Only the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche were better at putting the puck in the back of the net.
On the other side, the Flyers finished third in 5v5 expected goals against per 60, allowing only 2.19. Only the Ottawa Senators and Vegas Golden Knights ranked better than them. Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet has done a great job of getting the Flyers to play responsibly in their own end, especially towards the end of the regular season. This will be a fun battle throughout the series.
Penguins' X-Factors: Erik Karlsson and Stuart Skinner
Erik Karlsson was named the Penguins' MVP for the 2025-26 regular season and for good reason. He was outstanding for the Penguins, finishing the year with 15 goals and 66 points in 75 games. He put the team on his back during the March gauntlet when the Penguins had to play a lot of those games without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
Karlsson was great in all situations this year, whether it was at 5v5, the power play, or on the penalty kill. This will be the first time he has played in the playoffs since 2019, and he has been great in the postseason throughout his career, racking up eight goals and 53 points in 67 playoff games.
Skinner has been the better goaltender down the stretch of the season for the Penguins and has a lot of big-game experience. He's been to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals as a member of the Edmonton Oilers and has played really well in back-to-back Western Conference Finals. If the Penguins can get at least average goaltending from Skinner in this series, they should be fine.
Series schedule
Game 1: Saturday, Apr. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/SportsNet Pittsburgh
Game 2: Monday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/SportsNet Pittsburgh
Game 3: Wednesday, Apr. 22 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT/truTV/HBO Max/SportsNet Pittsburgh
Game 4: Saturday, Apr. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS/truTV/HBO Max/SportsNet Pittsburgh
Game 5: Monday, Apr. 27, time TBD
Game 6: Wednesday, Apr. 29, time TBD
Game 7: Saturday, May. 2, time TBD
Series prediction
This will be a tougher series than some fans expect it to be, but in the end, the Penguins' depth will be too much for the Flyers to overcome. I also think the Penguins' special teams will outplay the Flyers' special teams in this series, even if fewer penalties are called than in the regular season.
Sidney Crosby also loves to play against the Flyers, and I think he'll have at least one big moment in this series. Give me the Penguins in six games.
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