Penguins' Letang Elevating Game In Playoffs

Pittsburgh Penguins' defenseman Kris Letang has been a source of criticism from fans all year - but he has stepped up big-time in Pittsburgh's first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers
There have been a lot of factors that have contributed to the Pittsburgh Penguins finding themselves back in their first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers.
After going down 3-0 to start the series, the Penguins won-back-to-back in Games 4 and 5 to force a Game 6. Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs has been a big part of that, as he has stopped 46 of 50 shots across the two wins to amount to a .920 save percentage. Sidney Crosby has also been a big part of it, as he leads the team with five points in five games - including four in the last two - and his line has found another gear.
But another huge factor in the last two games has been 20-year veteran blueliner Kris Letang.
Letang, 39, has had a long, successful career across two decades with the Penguins, registering 178 goals and 806 points in 1,235 career regular season games and 25 goals and 92 points in 152 playoff games. Unfortunately, he struggled to find consistency for much of the regular season, and the carousel of defense partners didn't help.
First, he was paired with Ryan Shea on the second pairing, which didn't go over very well for Letang. Then, he played about two months alongside defenseman Brett Kulak, who was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers, along with Stuart Skinner, for netminder Tristan Jarry in mid-December. He and Kulak paired well together, as Kulak's shutdown style tandemed with Letang's offensive prowess and ability in transition.
Then came Sam Girard, who was part of a swap with the Colorado Avalanche that involved Kulak going the other way. Girard, 27, is a lot like Letang in many ways, as they are generally smaller blueliners who like to carry the puck on their stick and use their skating to their advantage.
It didn't start off well for the two, as both were getting used to each other and trying to play a similar style, which often resulted in odd-man breaks against, turnovers, and lapses in defensive coverage. It was like that for the first part of their regular season together - starting in February after the Olympic break - and that's how things went in the first three games of the series against Philadelphia, too.
But just like they were able to reach another level nearing the end of the regular season, they have turned it up several notches in the last two playoff games.
According to Natural Stat Trick, among the 40 defense pairings in the playoffs that have seen at least 30 minutes on the ice together, Girard and Letang have the second-highest on-ice shot attempts-for share (CF%) at 67.52, second only to Montreal Canadiens pairing Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj (70.69). The Penguins have had 79 chances for and 38 against with them on the ice.
And the next-closest Penguins' pairing? Parker Wotherspoon and Erik Karlsson at a 51.97 chances for share with 66 chances for and 61 against.
These numbers account for the entirety of the playoffs, too, not just the last two games, where their numbers were elevated a bit from the first three. The fact of the matter is that the Girard-Letang pair is beginning to step up again, as they did in the final few weeks of the regular season, and the Penguins are a much better team for it.
Of course, credit goes to both guys as individuals and as a pairing. Girard has been a monster in transition and in the offensive zone, which has helped the Penguins' attack a whole lot. But Letang has managed to lock in and play, arguably, his best hockey of the year in the last two games - and that has been in all facets.
Not only did he score back-to-back game-winning goals for the Penguins in Games 4 and 5, he was also able to get back to the best version of himself in all zones: A player who defends well one-on-one, can get back in plays on the backcheck, has elite puck possession and protection skills, and is strong on the breakout and - like Girard - in transition.
Like Crosby and the other veterans in the room, Letang has been in this league for a long time, and he has a ton of playoff experience under his belt that includes three Stanley Cup Championships. So, his ability to elevate his game when the stakes have been the highest in the playoffs is nothing new - and it's helping the Penguins stay alive in this grueling series.
"Obviously, this is a guy who's been doing it for a long time and at a high level," head coach Dan Muse said Tuesday. "He's been in a lot of these big moments. I think he's got the experience of understanding, too, when it's time to elevate and how to get to another level. I think we've seen that, not just in terms of the goal-scoring, but just overall play, and I think you've seen that from a lot of our group and, definitely, a lot of our veterans leading the way. I think the experience they've had of being in these big moments, being in a lot of different situations in the playoffs, that could factor in.
"I think it's also... he's just a big-time competitor, and what you don't see behind the scenes, just the way he prepares, the way he takes care of himself, his day-to-day, gets you this time of year. And it comes as no surprise that he's put himself in a position to elevate his game."
If Letang can produce repeat performances of Games 4 and 5 - or, even, manage to turn it up a notch more - that will be very good news for the Penguins in Game 6.
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