Penguins' Letang Elevating Game In Playoffs

"Obviously, this is a guy who's been doing it for a long time and at a high level," head coach Dan Muse said Tuesday. "He's been in a lot of these big moments. I think he's got the experience of understanding, too, when it's time to elevate and how to get to another level. I think we've seen that, not just in terms of the goal-scoring, but just overall play, and I think you've seen that from a lot of our group and, definitely, a lot of our veterans leading the way. I think the experience they've had of being in these big moments, being in a lot of different situations in the playoffs, that could factor in.