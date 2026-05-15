Prospect Tradeability Tiers: What Young Penguins' Talent Could Be Leveraged In The Trade Market?
With Pittsburgh Penguins' GM and POHO Kyle Dubas seemingly open for business as far as the trade market, what prospects are most likely to be leveraged as part of a package for NHL talent?
During his season-ending press conference on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Penguins' GM and POHO Kyle Dubas made it loud and clear that he's ready to begin mobilizing in the trade market to infuse his NHL roster with legitimate "20-something" talent.
In fact, he gave a "sales pitch" of sorts to those very players who may desire a change of scenery or be looking for a new home in 2026-27, as he believes talent in that age range is the major piece that the Penguins are lacking to become true contenders.
“I think what we really lack are those players in their later 20s that are really true difference makers. Or mid-20s, late 20s, that are true difference makers," Dubas said. "I think if you’re one of those players that’s a free agent or your situation in your spot is not going well and you have some control, you can look at us and see very clearly that you’re going to be supported by a great coaching staff that gets the most out of players. But you’ll also have young players that are going to push from behind and older players that are going to set the tone."
And, as is the case with any significant trade at the NHL level, some of those young players are probably going to have to be sent the other way.
The Penguins are in a unique position this summer, as they have a ton of cap space - $42.5 million of it, as of right now - as well as a wide pool of draft capital and prospects that they can leverage in the trade market. While they can leverage some of this talent, however, there are going to be some players who will be harder to pry than others.
With that, here are trade tiers for some of the Penguins' best prospects, ranging from "untouchables" to "check this guy out" tiers.
The "Untouchables" Tier
F Ben Kindel
If there is one prospect - well, he's not technically a "prospect" anymore - who is, currently, untouchable in the Penguins' organization, it's Ben Kindel.
Kindel making the opening night NHL roster as an 18-year-old to begin with was unprecedented. But even more unprecedented was what Kindel showed throughout the regular season as an 18-year-old. His 17 goals and 35 points in 77 games might not jump out on the scoresheet, but the maturity in his all-around game and emergence as a legitimate third-line NHL center in his rookie season highlight that the production - and maybe just a little bit of size - are the only things that need to come around.
He's a special player, and he's the best young player the Penguins have right now. He shouldn't be moved under any circumstance.
G Sergei Murashov
There's only one other Penguins' prospect in this tier, and that's the most promising netminder in their system.
Like Kindel, the 21-year-old Murashov - currently on cruise control through the Calder Cup Playoffs with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) - is such an integral part of the Penguins' future. Goaltending is a volalite position, so you don't see goaltenders crack these kinds of lists every day.
But Murashov is an exception. He's the most talented goaltender the Penguins have had in quite a while, and right now, there is a sizeable gap between he and the other goaltending prospects, even if the Penguins have depth at the position in their system.
The "Conditional Untouchable" Tier
D Harrison Brunicke
This tier could easily just be named "the Harrison Brunicke tier," as he is the lone player in this tier for a reason. As big a gap as there is between Murashov and the other goaltending prospects in the system, the talent gap is even bigger between Brunicke and the next-best defenseman in Pittsburgh's system.
The 20-year-old blueliner - selected 44th overall in 2024 - has NHL pedigree and seems to be a first-round talent stolen in the second round. He's probably a future top-four defenseman, and - at the high end of his ceiling - a mainstay top-pairing difference-maker in transition and offensively. The Penguins should do everything they can to keep him around at, nearly, all costs.
However, when teams shoot for big names like Robertson, Matthews, Harley, or Thomas, typically, the return package requires a top organizational prospect like Brunicke, Murashov, or Kindel. Kindel and Murashov are slightly more untouchable than Brunicke, making him the likely candidate to go of those three.
But, the condition is that he should only be dealt in the event that the Penguins plan on landing another promising young defenseman either through the same trade or a different one. Otherwise, he needs to stay put, because he's one of one in their system.
The "Only If A 20-Something Impact Name Is Coming Back" Tier
F Bill Zonnon
For the rest of the tiers, players aren't really in order. But, for this tier only, Bill Zonnon is at the top of the list.
Zonnon could, arguably, be in the Brunicke tier. He's quickly climbing the ranks as one of - if not the best of - Pittsburgh's top forward prospects, and he likely has a high floor at the NHL level. He has impressed in his first taste of the AHL, coming away with the game-winning goal in WBS's Game 1 Atlantic Division Final matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds and tacking on another in Game 2.
He's a multi-tool player. He excels defensively, can turn on the jets, has excellent vision, is a good playmaker, plays physical, and is a menace on the forecheck. By all accounts, he will be a big part of the Penguins' future.
Sounds like a guy who should be virtually untouchable, right?
Well, almost. The only reason there is a degree of separation between Brunicke and Zonnon here is because of the talent gap between Brunicke and the organization's next-best defensive prospect in comparison to the gap between Zonnon and the next-best forward.
The 19-year-old Zonnon is one in a crop of forward prospects. Brunicke is on an island at this point. By sheer volume, that puts Zonnon a tick below and in the "Only If A 20-Something Impact Name Is Coming Back" tier.
F Will Horcoff
The 19-year-old Horcoff - drafted in the first round along with Kindel and Zonnon in 2025 - impressed in his first full season with the University of Michigan, amassing 25 goals and 39 points in 40 NCAA games. And it's worth noting that, for the first half of the season, he was scoring at nearly a goal-per game pace.
Like Zonnon, it should take a lot to pry who is the most promising goal-scoring prospect in the organization. After all, Dubas said that Horcoff excels at the game's most important skill, which is putting the puck in the back of the net. It's not too often that a bona fide sniper could be waiting in the wings, but that would also be an attractive commodity for another team that is making high-end talent available.
G Gabriel D'Aigle
It may come as a bit of a surprise that Gabriel D'Aigle is in this tier, but watching a few of his games should help qualm those concerns pretty swiftly.
Not only is he 6-foot-5 and occupying a lot of space in the net, he's also quick. As in, probably near as quick as Murashov. He gets post-to-post with relative ease, his reads are pretty advanced for his age, and he still managed a .908 save percentage with the Victoriaville Tigres despite facing a ludicrous volume of shots against.
If Murashov doesn't work out, D'Aigle might just be on his level soon, anyway, as he is already the backup for the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. He put up a .925 save percentage in three regular-season games for Wheeling and stopped 11 of 12 in relief of Taylor Gauthier in Game 3 of their North Division Final series against the Maine Mariners.
He's a very intriguing goaltending prospect who should only be dealt for a higher-profile NHL player.
F Mikhail Ilyin
Watching Mikhail Ilyin in these AHL playoffs has been a bit of a revelation. Yes, those who have been keeping tabs on him in the KHL are aware of his high-level playmaking acumen, as he is a magician with the puck on his stick.
But he's not only adjusted to the AHL and the North American game pretty quickly, he's been one of WBS's best players through six playoff games, not missing a beat. His five points (1G-4A) co-lead the team in the playoffs, and he looks dominant at times.
He could be a special player, but he's a guy who - if he continues to bump his stock - could be leveraged if the right young player is available. He's only going to get better the more he acclimates to the North American style of play, as he's been putting up numbers playing with grown men in the KHL for four seasons now.
You keep him if you can, but it's probably not detrimental to the organization if you don't - especially if there is sure talent coming back.
F Rutger McGroarty
Many folks are a bit down on Rutger McGroarty, and it's understandable to a certain extent. He had an opportunity at the NHL level to assert himself this season, and he mostly failed to do so.
However, I think some circumstances are worth considering in this case. He missed all of training camp with an upper-body injury and did not return until late fall, when he played five AHL games before his NHL recall. Then, he was sent back to WBS, where he ended up with 10 goals and 34 points in 30 AHL games.
McGroarty certainly has to start showing more this season, but I still think he's going to be a difference-maker in the middle-six for the Penguins in the future. He is someone who can slide down the tier list if he doesn't take a step soon, however.
The "If The Deal Makes Sense" Tier
F Avery Hayes
Out of all the prospects called up to the bigs mid-season, Avery Hayes showed more than anyone. His feisty, straightline style of hockey makes him a guy who easily endears himself to fans and teammates, and he is a great energy guy for a third- or fourth-line with some offensive upside as well. He isn't much different from Bryan Rust - minus the power forward aspect of it - when Rust's NHL career began.
He's a nice depth player to have. But he's not untouchable, and he can be moved if necessary.
F Tanner Howe
Howe, 20, is an intriguing depth piece at this point, and he's a player whose value could continue to rise. He plays with an edge, and like Hayes, is a straightline player with high-end forechecking ability and the grittiness and greasiness required to be a net-front presence.
He excelled with Kindel when they were teammates for the Calgary Hitmen, when he registered 12 goals and 39 points in 37 games after being dealt there from the Regina Pats in 2024-25. He's no-nonsense, and he has some skill to boot, too.
If he keeps trending up, the 2024 second-round pick (46th overall) could very well end up in the tier above. For now, though, he finds himself here, and he's a player other organizations should covet.
F Tristan Broz
It's been a rough two years for Tristan Broz in terms of setbacks out of his control, as a bout with mononucleosis kept him out for two months last season, and an injury kept him out for nearly two months this season.
Both years, he probably would have been one of the first guys recalled to the NHL as an injury replacement, but he was only able to make his NHL debut this season and play in one game. Broz is a solid two-way center who plays a clean, responsible game and knows how to put the puck in the back of the net, too.
He is the other co-leader in points for WBS during this year's Calder Cup Playoffs - holding the same stat line as Ilyin - and the Penguins like his all-around game. There's a better chance he stays, as his injury history has allowed him to fly under-the-radar for other prying teams. But, if another team comes calling, it might be wise to wait it out until into next season so he has the chance to remain healthy and bolster his value.
F Ryan Miller
Ryan Miller - a fifth-round pick (130th overall) in 2025 - was, like Zonnon, signed to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) - stuck around in WBS after two regular-season games, although he has yet to appear in the playoffs. The center - who just turned 19 - registered 30 goals and 75 points in 65 games for the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL this season, which was a substantial breakout in comparison to his previous two seasons.
Miller still has to put some things together, but he's beginning to look like he could have been a steal out of the fifth round. The Penguins like his progress this season, and if he can have another standout WHL campaign next season, his trade stock will go up.
D Finn Harding
Behind Brunicke on the right side as far as the organizational depth chart is Finn Harding, who was selected in the seventh round (223rd overall) in 2024. He put together a nice first professional season, spending seven games in Wheeling but the rest in the AHL and recording four goals and 22 points to go along with a team-high plus-32 in 54 games with WBS.
Harding is a solid, steady blueliner, and he has the capability to increase his production as well. He's still a ways behind Brunicke, but he could become a solid bottom-pairing NHL defenseman - and defensive depth and upside is always something teams look to add to their system. He could end up being a sweetener in a bigger deal.
F Zam Plante
Zam Plante, 21, has a sign-by date by Aug. 15, 2028, so the Penguins have some time to make a decision on the collegiate prospect.
The 5-foot-9 center put together an impressive season for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, amassing 20 goals and 50 points in 40 games. He shouldn't be overlooked as a legitimate player in the Penguins' prospect pool, and he's certainly a candidate to sign with the organization as early as this season.
But staying in the NCAA another year could boost his value both to the Penguins and other organizations, and - again - the Penguins have enough prospect depth in the forward department to expend a few names. Plante is a center, too, so he'd have value, but the Penguins might also want to keep him around for that reason.
The "Dangle Them Out There" Tier
F Ville Koivunen
Dubas was complimentary of Koivunen in his season-ending press conference, saying that tangible progress had been made from the beginning of this season's NHL stint to the end, and he made a point to emphasize that NHL development isn't always linear for every player, as Koivunen's (2G-7P-39GP) production was disappointing after putting up seven points in eight games at the end of last season.
But, given his AHL-level success and such a small NHL sample - he had 13 goals and 41 points in 34 AHL games this season - the 22-year-old is still someone who has value, and he could very well still figure things out at the NHL level. He should be a "dangle as a first resort" kind of prospect to see what kind of bite you can get out of him from potential suitors, especially if a good NHL talent is involved.
But he's more likely a sweetener for bigger deals rather than a central prospect piece. Still, his market is worth exploring - especially with the plethora of forward prospects the Penguins have.
D Owen Pickering
Many folks were down on Owen Pickering, but Dubas was not. In fact, he gave the same spiel about development not being linear for Pickering, who only saw four NHL games this season that were messy, to say the least.
The 6-foot-5, 206-pound blueliner did come around in the AHL as the season went on, however, displaying those shutdown capabilities that Dubas and the rest of the development staff wanted to see from him. And teams love big, shutdown blueliners.
However, Pickering needs to take a big step next season to either prove his case to remain with the Penguins or bolster his case to be legitimate trade fodder for a bigger name. Like McGroarty and Koivunen, he needs to show soon, otherwise his value will diminish.
G Joel Blomqvist
Joel Blomqvist quietly put together another solid AHL season while mostly playing backup to Murashov, putting up a 16-5-4 record with a .913 save percentage. The 24-year-old showed flashes at the NHL level last season in his 15-game stint, but not enough to show what his NHL ceiling truly is.
Every team needs goaltending, and Blomqvist has put in the work to earn an NHL opportunity at this point. Dubas said Murashov and Blomqvist would battle for an NHL spot next season and that they would decide on the other spot, whether that's the other guy, someone on the outside, or Arturs Silovs, who is a pending-RFA.
But the Penguins are in a pretty good spot depth-wise at the position, so to appease a team that needs goaltending, they can afford to make Blomqvist part of a trade package.
F Filip Hallander
Unfortunately for Filip Hallander, the 2025-26 season did not go as planned, as a blood clot limited him to just 13 games, when he put up a goal and four points.
But the 25-year-old center is a solid player at both ends of the ice, and he's a reliable player. The Penguins like him, and he came back over to North America this season after an SHL campaign that resulted in Forward of the Year honors in 2024-25.
He probably doesn't have a whole lot of trade value right now, but he's also part of what will be a very crowded group of players competing for few spots on the NHL roster next season. Hallander is a good player to keep around in the near-term, but if he can remain healthy next season and put up some numbers, he may be someone to consider dangling next summer, when the Penguins are likely to shoot even bigger in the trade market.
The "Wild Card" Tier
D Emil Pieniniemi
While most Penguins' prospects experienced upward development this season, the same can't really be said for 2023 third-round pick (91st overall) Emil Pieniniemi.
The 21-year-old blueliner put together an impressive season for the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL in 2024-25 with 10 goals and 60 points in 60 games. But, after a disappointing training camp, Pieniniemi was told to report to Wheeling, and he refused, so he spent half the season in Finland on organizational suspension.
Eventually, he came around, and he played 26 ECHL games with a brief nine-game AHL stint sprinkled in this season. He wasn't bad, but he didn't really show too many signs of progress, either, which may have had something to do with his first-half decision to sit out.
There is still a lot of potential there, as Pieniniemi is a dynamic blueliner who excels on the power play and in transition, also not shying away from physicality. It's possible that he is unhappy with his situation, but it's also possible that he is given a bigger opportunity next season.
Regardless, he could be a potential trade chip for any team who sees the toolbox and feels they can help him use those tools to become an effective two-way presence on the blue line.
F Melvin Fernstrom
In terms of regression, perhaps no one saw sharper regression than forward prospect Melvin Fernstrom, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in the Marcus Pettersson trade last season.
After a 2024-25 season where he took home SHL Rookie of the Year honors with Orebro HK, he struggled to follow that up with just three goals and four points in 36 games, which led to scratches, and demotion, and an eventual recall to WBS to help him find his game again.
And he seemed to make progress in WBS, registering two goals and eight points in just 14 games. However, he was injured in late-March and has not returned to the lineup, and it's unclear whether or not he will play again for the WBS Penguins in the playoffs.
His value is virtually zero right now, but he's still a guy to keep an eye on if he can put it all together. His shot is lethal, but his skating is an issue. If the Penguins can work with him on that - he did sign a three-year entry-level contract last summer - he'll be another goal-scoring forward the Penguins can either hang onto or leverage down the line.
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