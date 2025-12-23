World Juniors: Brunicke, Horcoff Off To Good Starts In Preliminary Play

With the World Junior Championship set to begin in just four days on Dec. 26, things are starting to wrap up for camps and preliminary rounds preceding the event.

And two Pittsburgh Penguins' top prospects are off to a good start.

Defenseman Harrison Brunicke and forward Will Horcoff have each made an impact in preliminary round matchups for their respective teams - Team Canada for Brunicke, Team USA for Horcoff. Each appeared in one preliminary round game this past weekend, and they did not disappoint.

On Friday, Brunicke, 19, played in his first game for Canada during preliminary play. He sat out the first game - which was a 2-1 win over Sweden - and made an impact in the second. He registered an assist on a Braeden Cootes goal, and he set up several other opportunities throughout the game that weren't finished.

In addition, he was on Canada's first penalty kill unit and did a godo job in his own zone. Ahead of Tuesday's game against Denmark - Canada's final preliminary round matchup - he has been working as the quarterback of the second power play unit, too, showcasing his versatility and his importance to the team.

He is paired with New York Islanders 2025 17th overall pick Kashawn Aitcheson, and they make up the second pairing. Brunicke is also a top candidate to be named to the leadership group for Team Canada.

According To One NHL Writer, Don't Sleep On This Penguins' Prospect At World Juniors - Community Post

According to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, folks shouldn't be sleeping on <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins">Pittsburgh Penguins</a>' 19-year-old defensive prospect Harrison Brunicke at the World Junior Championship.

Horcoff, 18, has dominated the NCAA with the Michigan Wolverines this season, having a league-leading 19 goals in 20 games as well as 28 points, which is second to only Team USA teammate Max Plante. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound forward continued that scoring dominance into Team USA's first preliminary game as well.

In Team USA's 8-0 win over Germany on Sunday, Horcoff registered two goals - one on the power play, and one shorthanded - to help his team to victory. The first was a snipe from low right circle, and the second came on the backhand on a breakaway attempt.

Penguins Forward Prospect Named Player Of The Month

A top Pittsburgh Penguins prospect was named the HCA National Player of the Month

Horcoff's finishing ability is already on full display at the tournament, and given his linemates, he should continue to get his fair share of looks. He has been flanking the left side on the first line with James Hagens - selected seventh overall by the Boston Bruins in this year's draft - and Brodie Ziemer, a third-round pick (71st overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in 2024.

Team USA also plays one final preliminary game Tuesday against Finland before the WJC begins Friday.

Alone At The Top Of Penguins' History, Sidney Crosby Keeps Redefining Greatness

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby has officially surpassed NHL legend Mario Lemieux for the most points in franchise history - and he continues to redefine and reinvent greatness.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!