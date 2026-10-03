Sharks Game Day Gut Check and Lineups: 10/3/26 vs LAK

thehockeynews.com Sharks Start 1-0 for the First Time in Five Years, Overcome Prior Habits During the 2022-23 season, the San Jose Sharks lost five games before they could win their first of the season. The following year, that number grew to eleven in David Quinn's final year behind the bench. When Ryan Warsofsky took over during the 2024-25 season, it took until the tenth game to earn a victory and then last season, they lost six straight before defeating the New York Rangers on the road. All of this to say, the Sharks have a reputation for slow starts.