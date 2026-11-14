Sharks vs Mammoth: Game Notes, Lines & More

San Jose Sharks
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Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 10:26 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 10:26 PM
After a lengthy travel delay, the San Jose Sharks are in Salt Lake City to face the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center tonight for the first half of the Sharks' weekend back-to-back.
Both teams are going to be without key players, as the Sharks revealed on Saturday morning that Alexander Wennberg will be unavailable once again.
The Mammoth, on the other hand, are dealing with an abundance of injuries to key players. Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz, Nate Schmidt, John Marino, and Maveric Lamoureux will all be out of their lineup. Guenther, Cooley, and Schmaltz all rank in the Mammoth's top-five point producers to start the season.
While the Sharks have one of the most physical players in the NHL in Kiefer Sherwood, the Mammoth have been one of the most physical teams in the league as they have the third most hits to start the season with 532.
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Macklin Celebrini has had significant success against the Mammoth in his short career, as he has registered nine points in five games (four goals and five assists). That scoring rate against Utah is the third-highest in the NHL behind just Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin. Mason Marchment, Will Smith, and Tyler Toffoli have also scored above a point-per-game level against the Mammoth in their careers.
Clayton Keller (32 points in 34 games) and Lawson Crouse (22 points in 30 games) have both had considerable offensive success against the Sharks and will undoubtedly be worth keeping an eye on.
Projected Lines (Per NHL.com)
Anders Lee - Vincent Trocheck - Clayton Keller
Daniil But - Barrett Hayton - Kailer Yamamoto
Michael Carcone - Jack McBain - Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien - Kevin Stenlund - Ben McCartney
Mikhail Sergachev - Mackenzie Weegar
Dmitri Simashev - Andrew Peeke
Artem Duda - Zac Jones
Karel Vejmelka
Sebastian Cossa
Sharks:
Ivar Stenberg - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith
Mason Marchment - Michael Misa - Collin Graf
Tyler Toffoli - Ty Dellandrea - Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow - Zack Ostapchuk - Adam Gaudette
Darnell Nurse - Michael Kesselring
Sam Dickinson - Jacob Trouba
Dmitry Orlov - Eric Pohlkamp
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
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