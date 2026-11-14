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Sharks vs Mammoth: Game Notes, Lines & More

Sharks vs Mammoth: Game Notes, Lines & More

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William Espy
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Nov 14, 2026 10:26 PM
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After a lengthy travel delay, the San Jose Sharks are in Salt Lake City to face the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center tonight for the first half of the Sharks' weekend back-to-back.

Both teams are going to be without key players, as the Sharks revealed on Saturday morning that Alexander Wennberg will be unavailable once again.

The San Jose Sharks will reportedly be without center Alexander Wennberg in their game against the Utah Mammoth tonight.
thehockeynews.comSharks Without Key Forward Against MammothThe San Jose Sharks will reportedly be without center Alexander Wennberg in their game against the Utah Mammoth tonight.

The Mammoth, on the other hand, are dealing with an abundance of injuries to key players. Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz, Nate Schmidt, John Marino, and Maveric Lamoureux will all be out of their lineup. Guenther, Cooley, and Schmaltz all rank in the Mammoth's top-five point producers to start the season.

While the Sharks have one of the most physical players in the NHL in Kiefer Sherwood, the Mammoth have been one of the most physical teams in the league as they have the third most hits to start the season with 532. 

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San Jose Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood has been a wrecking ball through the first quarter of the 2026-27 season, the likes of which the the Sharks have never seen.
thehockeynews.comSharks Forward On Pace to Obliterate Franchise RecordSan Jose Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood has been a wrecking ball through the first quarter of the 2026-27 season, the likes of which the the Sharks have never seen.

Macklin Celebrini has had significant success against the Mammoth in his short career, as he has registered nine points in five games (four goals and five assists). That scoring rate against Utah is the third-highest in the NHL behind just Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin. Mason Marchment, Will Smith, and Tyler Toffoli have also scored above a point-per-game level against the Mammoth in their careers.

Clayton Keller (32 points in 34 games) and Lawson Crouse (22 points in 30 games) have both had considerable offensive success against the Sharks and will undoubtedly be worth keeping an eye on.

Projected Lines (Per NHL.com)

Mammoth:

Anders Lee - Vincent Trocheck - Clayton Keller

Daniil But - Barrett Hayton - Kailer Yamamoto

Michael Carcone - Jack McBain - Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien - Kevin Stenlund - Ben McCartney

Mikhail Sergachev - Mackenzie Weegar

Dmitri Simashev - Andrew Peeke

Artem Duda - Zac Jones

Karel Vejmelka

Sebastian Cossa

Sharks:

Ivar Stenberg - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith

Mason Marchment - Michael Misa - Collin Graf

Tyler Toffoli - Ty Dellandrea - Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow - Zack Ostapchuk - Adam Gaudette

Darnell Nurse - Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson - Jacob Trouba

Dmitry Orlov - Eric Pohlkamp

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Game Day
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