(10-13-26) Blues-Senators Gameday Lineup

“I don’t know, you get comfortable the older you get maybe,” Johnston said. “The teams I’ve been on, you see how they had success and you see certain plays that have success. I think I’ve seen both sides of that. I think being able to watch the game and seeing little plays, maybe give little IQ’s to help the team out, especially when it’s not going well is maybe where it stems from. Just trying to be a little bit vocal and if it gets too quiet, talk to the boys, keep everything light. We’ve been in every game we’ve played so far (except Colorado). Just got to keep rolling the way we have been.”