(11-3-26) Blues-Rangers Gameday Lineup

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 3, 2026 5:37 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 5:37 PM
Updated Nov 3, 2026 5:42 PM
Parayko to miss second game; Johnston returns after missing seven games; Blues once again search for third straight win
Colton Parayko is not ready yet, Ross Johnston is back, and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, fresh off scoring his first NHL goal, will be a healthy scratch when the St. Louis Blues (7-6-1) play the second of a four-game road trip against the New York Rangers (7-7-1) Tuesday at 6 p.m. (Blue Note+, ESPN 101.1-FM) at Madison Square Garden.
Parayko missed Saturday's 5-4 win at the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury suffered in a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins last Thursday and continues to be listed as day-to-day, with the Blues wanting to be cautious with him and not turn it into a prolonged injury.
Johnston, who has not played since Oct. 15 against the Minnesota Wild due to a lower-body injury, was to return to the lineup at some point on this road trip, Blues coach Jim Montgomery said prior to the team departing, and looks like today is the day, and he will replace Kaskimaki, who scored his first NHL goal -- the game-winner -- on Saturday.
Some of you may be scoffing at the notion of Kaskimaki coming out, and it's a valid thought since the rookie has played really well since his recall from Springfield of the American Hockey League, but the Rangers are a physical team and possess one of the toughest fighters in the league in Matt Rempe, and Johnston's presence for that alone will be imperative in case there are fisticuffs.
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With defenseman Logan Mailloux being sent to Springfield of the American Hockey League for a conditioning assignment from the broken hand he suffered in the final preseason game on Sept. 26 against the Chicago Blackhawks, there's a chance -- albeit a slight one -- he could be ready as early as Saturday in the final game of the trip against the Nashville Predators but more likely when the team returns home next week in a rematch against the Red Wings.
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The Blues will make a third attempt at that elusive third straight win.
In attempts earlier this season, they lost 4-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes Oct. 24 and 5-4 to the Wild.
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael-Mason McTavish-Jonatan Berggren
Jake Neighbours-Dalibor Dvorsky-Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko-Pius Suter-Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg-Brandon Carlo
Cam Fowler-Adam Jiricek
Theo Lindstein-Justin Barron
Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.
The healthy scratch includes Aleksanteri Kaskimaki. Colton Parayko (upper body), Tyler Tucker (knee) and Dillon Dube (neck) are out.
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Rangers Projected Lineup:
Pavel Dorofeyev-Mika Zibanejad-Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye-J.T. Miller-Gabe Perreault
Eeli Tolvanen-Will Cuylle-Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaroslav Chlemar-Noah Laba-Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov-Adam Fox
Marcus Pettersson-Braden Schneider
Alberts Smits-Scott Morrow
Dylan Garand will start in goal; James Reimer will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Luke Glendening and Matthew Robertson. Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo (lower body), Sean Durzi (undisclosed) and Joseph Veleno (lower body) are out.
thehockeynews.comSt. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Nov. 1): Milton Gastrin (Remember Him?) Is Finally On The Board; Tynan Lawrence Keeps SizzlingWashington Capitals draft pick, dealt to the Blues as part of the Jordan Kyrou trade, scored in back-to-back games for first points in SHL; 2026 first-round pick continues to shine at Boston University
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