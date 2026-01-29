Logo
St. Louis Blues
Blues Place Dylan Holloway On Injured Reserve; Recall Matt Luff And Hugh McGing cover image

Blues Place Dylan Holloway On Injured Reserve; Recall Matt Luff And Hugh McGing

Julian Gaudio
12h
The St. Louis Blues have placed Dylan Holloway on the injured reserve for the second time this season. In addition to that move, the Blues have recalled Matt Luff and Hugh McGing from the AHL under emergency conditions.

The Blues, via a press release, stated that Holloway has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Still, we know he returned for one game after his high-ankle sprain, then underwent further testing afterward.

The 24-year-old has played just 34 games this season, scoring eight goals and 17 points. 

While Holloway joins Robert Thomas, Pius Suter, and Oskar Sundqvist on the IR, he also joins a list that includes Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours, who suffered upper and lower body injuries on Tuesday. 

They are both considered day-to-day but are doubtful for Thursday’s encounter with the Florida Panthers. To combat those injuries, the Blues have recalled experienced AHL wingers Luff and McGing. 

Luff has skated in five NHL games this season, scoring a goal. With the Thunderbirds, the 28-year-old has notched a team-leading 13 goals and 33 points in 33 games. 

McGing, on the other hand, participated in three NHL games this season, recording a goal and an assist. In the AHL, the 27-year-old has scored four goals and 12 points in 35 games. 

The Olympic break can’t come soon enough for the Blues. They have several injuries to key contributors and are in massive need of a reset, looking to end their five-game losing streak tonight. Following tonight’s contest, the Blues play three more games before the 2026 Olympics. 

