Blues Place Dylan Holloway On Injured Reserve; Recall Matt Luff And Hugh McGing

The St. Louis Blues have placed winger Dylan Holloway on the injured reserve. Additionally, they have recalled Matt Luff and Hugh McGing from the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds under emergency conditions.
McGing, on the other hand, participated in three NHL games this season, recording a goal and an assist. In the AHL, the 27-year-old has scored four goals and 12 points in 35 games.
The Olympic break can’t come soon enough for the Blues. They have several injuries to key contributors and are in massive need of a reset, looking to end their five-game losing streak tonight. Following tonight’s contest, the Blues play three more games before the 2026 Olympics.
