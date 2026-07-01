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Blues Sign Ross Johnston To Three-Year, $6 million Contract

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Lou Korac
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Updated Jul 1, 2026, 17:18

Forward brings grit, toughness to bottom lineup of forwards

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues made their first official unrestricted free agency signing (outside of their own players) when they signed forward Ross Johnston to a three-year, $6 million contract ($2 million average annual value).

The 32-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks; last season, he had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 62 regular-season games. Johnston also appeared in five postseason games for Anaheim.

At 6-foot-5, 232-pounds, Johnston provides grit and toughness to the fourth line, someone who is a worthy and willing player to drop the gloves, a needed element to this lineup.

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Johnston has played in 307 regular-season NHL games, including stints with the New York Islanders and the Ducks and has 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) and 579 penalty minutes.

Johnston becomes the second Duck to join the Blues in the past week after St. Louis traded for Mason McTavish on Friday.

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