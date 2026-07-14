Four St. Louis Blues Prospects Feature In Top 100 NHL Drafted Prospects Ranking
The St. Louis Blues’ prospect pool remains strong, as four prospects are featured in The Athletic’s top 100 NHL-drafted prospects.
The Athletic released its 2026 summer edition of their top NHL-drafted prospects, featuring four St. Louis Blues prospects.
Topping the list was unsurprisingly Gavin McKenna, the first overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2026 NHL draft. Following closely behind McKenna in the top tier of Scott Wheeler’s rankings were San Jose Sharks’ Ivar Stenberg, Philadelphia Flyers’ Porter Martone, and Sharks’ Michael Misa.
The four Blues players to feature in these rankings were Tynan Lawrence, Dalibor Dvorsky, Justin Carbonneau and Adam Jiricek, all of whom are first-round picks for the Blues in the past four drafts. Wheeler mentioned left winger Otto Stenberg and defenseman Theo Lindstein as some of the final cuts. He considers those players Tier 6 prospects.
In Wheeler’s rankings, he provides tiers for groups of players, their positional ranks, and blurbs about their games.
Tynan Lawrence, C
Lawrence was the highest-ranking Blues prospect, landing at 27th, good enough for Tier 2 and the 11th-highest-ranked center. The 10 centers ranked above Lawrence were Misa, Caleb Malhotra, Viggo Bjorck, James Hagens, Ilya Protas, Anton Frondell, Berkly Catton, Michael Hage, Caleb Desnoyers, and Jake O’Brien. Five of the 10 centers ranked above him have already played NHL games.
The transition wasn’t smooth, and his production suffered, but he still has plenty of translatable NHL qualities. He plays a sound two-way game, is a strong skater, and is creative with the puck.
He has a natural release, getting pucks off his stick quickly after an intentional move to the inside or a pass into his catch-and-release (though he can overhandle it at times). He’s a good, strong skater who plays with pace and can make plays off the rush as well as inside the offensive zone. He plays pucks into space and under sticks a ton and wants to take the play to the slot. He moves into the middle of the ice and stays around the action. - Scott Wheeler
Dalibor Dvorsky, C
In his rookie season, Dalibor Dvorsky showcased all the qualities that will allow him to have a long NHL career, as he ranked 37th overall, in Tier 3 and as the 15th-ranked center.
His attention to the defensive side of the puck will, without a doubt, provide him the floor to be a third-line center who can score 20 goals and be a lockdown center.
But it’s the little parts of his offensive game that, with some fine-tuning, will allow him to be a top-six center. On multiple occasions, Dvorsky displayed his lethal shot. Whether it was the one-timer on the power play or his wrist shot in transition, Dvorsky has a heavy, accurate shot.
At the moment, what seems to be holding Dvorsky back is his explosiveness with his skating. He doesn’t have the acceleration to separate himself from his defender and make plays. Dvorsky is reliant on moving the puck to teammates and working off them to find open space. It’s a trait that will allow Dvorsky to score a lot of goals in the NHL, but if he truly wants to be a star, play driving is the next step.
He uses his body to gain inside positioning on defenders and shields pucks from defenders extremely impressively. I don’t think his skating is prohibitive. He has shown more fire and competitiveness as he has developed. I see legitimate finesse skills, point-production upside and power-play tools. He can run the wall or the point on the PP, effortlessly picking coverage apart and feathering pucks through seams. He has excellent touch and weight on his passes (he’s a great saucer passer off his forehand and backhand in particular) and does a beautiful job waiting for lanes to open. - Scott Wheeler
Justin Carbonneau, RW
By size and frame, Justin Carbonneau isn’t a true power forward, but he’s showing more than a willingness to be aggressive and physical. Coming in at the 39th spot in Wheeler’s rankings, Carbonneau lands in Tier 3 as the fifth-ranked right winger. The four right wingers ranked ahead of Carbonneau were Stenberg, Martone, Roman Kantersov, and Alexander Zharovsky.
Although Carbonneau has his sights set on earning an NHL roster spot during training camp, it’s more likely he’ll start the season in the AHL and continue to develop. With his NHL-ready attributes, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Carbonneau earn a call-up at some point in the season. A one-two punch of Jimmy Snuggerud and Carbonneau as the top two right wingers of the future is a strong foundation.
Carbonneau is a talented offensive-zone player with naturally quick hands, a quick release that can beat goalies from midrange and change angles on defensemen and strong athletic tools as a solid and sturdy skater, though he could get a little quicker, with a pro frame. He can challenge defenders and threaten offensively on or off the puck. He has good outside-in hands pulling pucks across his body. He has a good wall game and can make plays for himself or play in and out of give-and-gos; he does try to beat guys one-on-one a little too much, but often pulls it off. - Scott Wheeler
Adam Jiricek, D
Adam Jiricek is often a prospect Blues fans are a bit higher on than most scouts, but it’s for good reason. Wheeler ranked Jiricek 82nd overall, landing in the fifth tier and as the 14th best right-handed defenseman. Jiricek has struggled to stay healthy, but when he is on the ice, he’s a game changer. In the 2025-26 season, Jiricek finally had that spell of good health he desperately needed, and he showed everyone exactly what he is.
In the OHL and at the World Junior Championships, Jiricek was a two-way force, routinely finding his name on the score sheet while also taking on the bulk of the top matchups. On a stacked Brantford Bulldogs team, Jiricek didn’t have to be line-matched, as that roster featured stout defenders like Ben Danford, Vladimir Dravecky, Edison Engle and Owen Protz. But at the biggest junior hockey tournament in the world, Jiricek scored five goals in seven games while logging huge minutes as Czechia won silver.
Jiricek then made the jump to the AHL when his season concluded and impressed once again, skating in six post-season games. Jiricek has the size, puck skills, skating, and defensive awareness to be a potent top-four defender in the NHL. With some more time to develop, the Blues could see a top pairing of Philip Broberg and Jiricek for a long time.
He plays the game with confidence and intention, and has shown ambition and even creativity at times against his peers. He has good four-way mobility, an active disposition — he also showed at the pro level that he could simplify and play a more effective game — and balanced shooting mechanics. Jiricek has an eye for spacing and identifying opportunities to jump on both sides of the puck, plus good skill with the puck, and spent a lot of shifts all over the offensive zone in the OHL. I like his defensive habits, and he has size and ability. He breaks up his fair share of plays in the neutral zone with good timing on surfs and close-outs, though he will occasionally get beaten by being a little overactive. He’s capable of involving himself against his peers. He projects as a No. 4 D for me. - Scott Wheeler
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.