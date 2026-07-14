Four St. Louis Blues Prospects Feature In Top 100 NHL Drafted Prospects Ranking

He plays the game with confidence and intention, and has shown ambition and even creativity at times against his peers. He has good four-way mobility, an active disposition — he also showed at the pro level that he could simplify and play a more effective game — and balanced shooting mechanics. Jiricek has an eye for spacing and identifying opportunities to jump on both sides of the puck, plus good skill with the puck, and spent a lot of shifts all over the offensive zone in the OHL. I like his defensive habits, and he has size and ability. He breaks up his fair share of plays in the neutral zone with good timing on surfs and close-outs, though he will occasionally get beaten by being a little overactive. He’s capable of involving himself against his peers. He projects as a No. 4 D for me. - Scott Wheeler