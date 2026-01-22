Pius Suter Rejoins The Blues As Their Road Trip Nears An End

Both he and Dylan Holloway were on the shelf with high ankle sprains, but Holloway has returned to the lineup, and Suter appears to be returning soon. There’s been no confirmation of whether Suter will participate in Friday’s game, but it’s a good sign to see him back.
In 37 games this season, Suter has notched seven goals and 14 points. When healthy, he provided the Blues with a stable third-line center with two-way versatility.
While the news is good for the Blues, it’s better for Suter and his Olympic dreams. The Blues play seven more games before the Olympic break, and Suter will travel to Italy to compete for Team Switzerland. Playing in some NHL games before departing will help him get his legs back under him and back into game shape before playing in a best-on-best tournament.
The Blues will likely skate tomorrow, and coach Jim Montgomery should be able to provide a clearer status update on Suter's status.
