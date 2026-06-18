St. Louis Blues 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Oscar Hemming

Could the St. Louis Blues target 6-foot-4 Finnish winger Oscar Hemming in the 2026 NHL draft?
When looking at Oscar Hemming’s numbers this past season, you might feel a bit underwhelmed, but the tools he possesses might change your mind.
In previous editions, we looked at forwards like Viggo Bjorck, Tynan Lawrence, Ethan Belchetz, and Wyatt Cullen, as well as defenders like Daxon Rudolph. In today’s installment, we’re going to break down the skilled game of Finnish winger Oscar Hemming.
Hemming spent the 2025-26 season with Boston College in the NCAA as a 17-year-old. He played just 19 games and only mustered one goal and eight points, but Hemming brings more to the table.
Standing 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds, Hemming has an NHL frame he is just scratching the surface of using to his advantage.
Offensively, Hemming is a play driver. His shot highlights his game. He leans into his wrist shots but is also capable of using his shot as deception to open up passing lanes.
Hemming competes hard each shift, looking to win puck battles and create plays for his team.
With all these traits, it’s surprising to see him post low numbers. Well, a deeper dive illustrates why. First, playing as a 17-year-old in college hockey is no small feat. Add to the fact that he was the youngest player in the NCAA makes things even more challenging.
Finally, it was his first season playing in North America, and his campaign didn’t start until December.
Despite all that, his coaches raved about his play and praised his ability to develop chemistry quickly with players like James Hagens and Dean Letourneau. Next season with a freshman season under his belt and a better understanding of the North American game, Hemming is likely to blow his numbers out of the water.
At times during the season, some considered Hemming a top 10 talent. While most scouts and draft analysts see him falling outside of the top 10, the skill he owns is worth betting on either pick 11 or 15.
As we said with Belchetz previously, the Blues need power forwards, especially on the wing. Hemming could bring size to the Blues lineup that it currently lacks.
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