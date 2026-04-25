Will The Blues Name A Captain? Do They Need One?

"We did, because after we lost two veteran players (Schenn and Justin Faulk) with each over 1,000 games, there was a big hole and [Philip] Broberg is someone that I thought really emerged as a leader in the sense of how hard he pushed in games and in practice," Montgomery said. "He pushed his teammates to be better. Every time he went against them, they better be ready and that was very obvious with his leadership skills. Thomas took on more of a big picture leadership role, understanding the bench, understanding the dressing room and did an admirable job there. Sixty-three, Neighbours, took on more of a vocal leadership role, understanding when the bench was flat, bringing some energy there. I imagine he did the same thing in the locker room, I’m not there, I’m not close to it. That’s their sanctuary. I only go in there when I feel it’s time to address them. I imagine he did it there too. And I thought 55, Parayko’s leadership was obviously … he started texting me on his own about certain things, scheduling and stuff, and that’s a different form of leadership and much needed, so I saw all four of those guys take steps in my opinion and the last guy I would throw in there was [Jordan] Binnington. Just a high-character individual that you don’t often see goalies be a part of your leadership core, but he is someone that is part of our leadership core because of his unselfishness and his willingness to help the Blues in any capacity."