Jim Montgomery Will Finally Get His Say On Assistant Coaches

"My exercise in what I do, I put all the attributes on one side and I put all the names on the top and I just go down and whoever’s got the most check marks, we hire," Armstrong said. "What I want to do is I want to sit and I want to take what I believe is a good staff and then I want to sit with Alex and get his beliefs, and 'Monty' and then marinate that together and then we put the names up and then we go to work. 'Monty’s obviously going to have a ton of say in these hires, but it has to be vetted, and my decisions, my thought process, I need them to vet and I hope they respect me vetting theirs and we’ll come up with the criteria that’s needed before the names.