Jordan Kyrou Undergoes Minor Knee Procedure

Blues forward had surgery earlier this week, expected to be ready for training camp
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues announced on Thursday that forward Jordan Kyrou underwent a minor knee procedure earlier this week.
Kyrou is expected to be ready for training camp.
The 27-year-old played in 72 games this season and had career-lows in goals (18), assists (28) and points (46) since the 2020-21 season when he played in 55 games.
At exit meetings this past Saturday, he said, "Obviously offensively, I didn’t put up the numbers that I like. I’m just going to go and reflect, try and reset this summer and try to come back and have a great year next year."
Kyrou, who has four years remaining on his contract at a $8.125 million cap hit, has played in 488 regular-season games, all with the Blues, and has 378 points (168 goals, 210 assists).
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