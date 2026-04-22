For St. Louis Blues, Harsh Reality Is They Must Change One Aspect More Than Any Early In A Season

“There’s a couple of things you can do. I’ve always been a coach that looks to get the team off to a … pace is really important in camp, I’m just talking about training camp,” Montgomery said. “I think training camp bleeds into … players got to do their work to be in great shape and be ready to go and having done improvements in their games on their own in the summer because they’re not under our guide at that time. When you start the year, training camp, I always believe you build the whole, which means five-man groups and you get off to pace and you start to build the details and habits within that. The finer points, they have to teach individuals. You build that as you go along. So you start with a whole, then you build the small parts, and then you go back to the whole. That has usually driven a lot of success, but I would say my last two training camps, that hasn’t happened. So now I’m going to be looking at those habits and details starting with the small parts and that requires a lot more gruntwork, a lot more grind on the players. It means camp’s going to be harder, but that’s the way it needs to be. We need to change things in order … to affect change, you need to change. So that’s the things I’m looking at to affect change.