With Trades Of Kyrou, Schenn, Faulk, Blues Have Positioned Themselves To Do Something Big

Team acquired fourth first-round pick in 2026 in deal for Kyrou, set up to use picks to move up in draft, make impact trade(s) for upcoming season
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues already had a number of options as to what they would/could do with three first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft that begins on Friday in Buffalo.
But with the acquisition of a fourth first round pick as part of the trade with the Washington Capitals for Jordan Kyrou on Tuesday, the Blues are now positioned to not only move up significantly in the draft should they choose to do so, make a significant trade with the assets in hand or -- dare I say it -- make a significant offer sheet to a big-time restricted free agent.
All these assets have been compiled together following trades of Brayden Schenn (New York Islanders) and Justin Faulk (Detroit Red Wings) last year that netted two first-round picks, two third-round picks, a goalie prospect (Marcus Gidlof), a forward prospect (Dmitry Buchelnikov), forward Jonathan Drouin and defenseman Justin Holl, then bringing in forward Connor McMichael and 2025 forward prospect Milton Gastrin and a first-round pick for Kyrou.
Sitting here on a Wednesday, the Blues have 13 picks between Friday and Saturday, including four firsts, three thirds, two fourths and two fifths. There's a wealth of picks that are for sale at the right price, and teams know the Blues will be listening.
And general manager Doug Armstrong is ready, willing and able to pick up the phone.
"The way that we look at our last season and at the trade deadline to today, we felt that we needed to change course in some ways," Armstrong said. "We moved out three veteran players, players I hold in high regard, but we return (11) assets out of those three players. Three first-round picks, name players also and a couple thirds. We felt that where we were at the trade deadline, we wanted to change the complexion of our organization, the direction of our team, and we believe that adding those (11) assets has put us in a very good spot to be active this week if we can be in improving our team. What's in the war chest when we wake up Sunday morning? It could be NHL players, it could be prospects, but we're either going to have one of two things. If we draft all four players (in the first round) and all 13 (picks), we'll probably shoot up in the rankings of prospect pools around the league, and if we trade for established players, people will say we're a better team on Sunday than today because we've added NHL players, so it gives us some opportunity to try and get as creative as other teams will allow us to."
It's not as if the Blues also have to empty the tank and give up everything they have for other minimal assets. They are in position to go big-game hunting, but they can also play it slower and acquire solid assets/move up in the draft while keeping some of their assets for themselves and be able to make due in both scenarios.
"Yeah, I think you can, but also you could use all four first-rounders to get one exceptional player that you don't think you can ever get," Armstrong said. "I just think the picks allow our group to get more creative than we have in the past just using numbers, no names. But I do see a scenario where we try and serve both the amateur staff and the pro staff by picking on Friday but also adding to the team that will take the ice in September."
Getting the trade done with the Capitals early in the week was imperative to give the notion to the rest of the league the Blues are open for business. Teams can sit back, assess the Blues' situation and come to the realization that they have assets other teams may want.
"Yeah, I think it was important for us," Armstrong said. "It allows the other 31 teams to digest what St. Louis is trying to accomplish and see if they can participate. If we can use some of these assets to improve our team, we will. We will strongly consider it. So now if you're one of 31 other teams, and you say, 'OK, St. Louis has 11, 15, 16, 29, this is what they want to try and accomplish, do we want a draft pick? Can we use this draft pick? What do we have to offer to get it because they're willing to move it?' So what it does is instead of 12 hours, it allows them 48 hours to really dig in to what they have and what we have and see if there's a potential match there."
The Blues went hunting two years ago and surprised the hockey world with double offer sheets -- that went unmatched -- to defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway, prying them away from the Edmonton Oilers.
For my money, and knowing Armstrong is in the final days as GM before Alexander Steen takes the reigns on July 1, the Blues should be positioning themselves to go big-game hunting via offer sheets again. And this time, the thought should be big, big game hunting.
Why shouldn't Steen make a big statement and offer sheet someone like, say, Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars)? Quite frankly, if the reports are accurate, and Robertson wants $14-plus million per season, give it to him, and yes, four first-round picks in the next five drafts is a high price to pay, but imagine a sniper like that on Robert Thomas' line? How about a sign-and-trade? The Blues have assets to make something like this -- and this is just an example -- of happening now.
But, in the case they would prefer to simply move up or into the top five?
"You don't see many teams move out of certain areas, and I say that last night Chicago did," Armstrong said. "I don't want to say I didn't see it coming, but that was a very aggressive trade by both sides. So, everyone knows what we have, and if they want to engage St. Louis, that pick -- 1, 2, 3, 4 -- they know what we have and I would welcome the call."
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