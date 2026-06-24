With Trades Of Kyrou, Schenn, Faulk, Blues Have Positioned Themselves To Do Something Big

"The way that we look at our last season and at the trade deadline to today, we felt that we needed to change course in some ways," Armstrong said. "We moved out three veteran players, players I hold in high regard, but we return (11) assets out of those three players. Three first-round picks, name players also and a couple thirds. We felt that where we were at the trade deadline, we wanted to change the complexion of our organization, the direction of our team, and we believe that adding those (11) assets has put us in a very good spot to be active this week if we can be in improving our team. What's in the war chest when we wake up Sunday morning? It could be NHL players, it could be prospects, but we're either going to have one of two things. If we draft all four players (in the first round) and all 13 (picks), we'll probably shoot up in the rankings of prospect pools around the league, and if we trade for established players, people will say we're a better team on Sunday than today because we've added NHL players, so it gives us some opportunity to try and get as creative as other teams will allow us to."