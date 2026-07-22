'Dog On A Bone' Tynan Lawrence Will Be In Good Hands Developing At BU

"The NCAA hasn't been a 17-year-old league and it's now becoming one, and 17 vs. 25 years old, that's a big difference," Armstrong said. "He went there and we just expect him to continue to grow and get better, but we think he's a 200-foot player that can play in that middle second-third line on our team and in our organization. I actually view the way the team has been built and the way the league has been going. I think we have a primary line right now if coach decides to use it that way with Holloway, Snuggerud, and Robert Thomas, then I think you need six forward who can make the balance of the next two lines. They're pretty interchangeable on where they're going to go. I think that a Lawrence is going to slide in there like all that group of players."