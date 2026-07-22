'Dog On A Bone' Tynan Lawrence Will Be In Good Hands Developing At BU

First-round pick (11th overall) in 2026 NHL Draft by St. Louis Blues, who overcame injury bug last year, will grow, gain valuable experience, wealth of knowledge in program that expects to win
ST. LOUIS -- Tynan Lawrence made sure to keep an open mind as the days counted down to the moment he'd eventually find out where he'd be selected in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Early prognostications had the 17-year-old as a potential top-10 pick in the first round. But then injury came, two of them as a matter of fact, a broken foot and sprained ankle. There was also a change in venue, too, a move from Muskegon of the United States Hockey League to powerhouse Boston University in an effort to make last season count in limited action.
But in the end, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound center was projected in more than a few mock drafts to go No. 11 to the St. Louis Blues, and that's where he would wind up.
"I didn't know for sure," Lawrence said in his first visit to St. Louis after the draft. "I really didn't know any team for sure, but I kind of knew that was my range and seeing the Blues pick me, I was super thrilled. I knew it was a really exciting team, so I was happy."
The Blues picked what Doug Armstrong and the Blues scouting staff called a "dog on a bone," a 200-foot player that will continue his development with the Terriers after putting up 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 13 games with as captain of the Lumberjacks, before finishing up with seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 games with BU.
This is the same player that put up 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 56 games for Muskegon the previous season and another 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 14 playoff games. As a 14-year-old with the prestigious Shattuck St. Mary's 14U-AAA team, Lawrence had 93 points (37 goals, 56 assists) in 56 games. But he's added that 200-foot pedigree to his game, and now the work really gets going in backing up the claims by the Blues organization that saw that in him.
"I think that's one of my better strengths is my 200-foot ability, not cheating for offense and not cheating on the defensive side," said Lawrence, who heard from the likes of Robert Thomas, Jake Neighbours and Jordan Binnington upon being drafted. "I feel like combining those two and working hard with my speed, I feel like you can help your team out a lot and I feel that's a big thing."
Lawrence isn't on the Blues' radar any time soon, but he will be. That's why this time spent at BU competing for championships will serve his growth exponentially.
"The NCAA hasn't been a 17-year-old league and it's now becoming one, and 17 vs. 25 years old, that's a big difference," Armstrong said. "He went there and we just expect him to continue to grow and get better, but we think he's a 200-foot player that can play in that middle second-third line on our team and in our organization. I actually view the way the team has been built and the way the league has been going. I think we have a primary line right now if coach decides to use it that way with Holloway, Snuggerud, and Robert Thomas, then I think you need six forward who can make the balance of the next two lines. They're pretty interchangeable on where they're going to go. I think that a Lawrence is going to slide in there like all that group of players."
Lawrence will grow and develop under Jay Pandolfo, who spent 15 seasons as a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Boston Bruins, someone who understands the ins and outs of what it takes to be an NHL player, someone who has graduated players from his alma mater as its head coach the past four seasons, including Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens), Ryan Greene (Chicago Blackhawks) and Shane Lachance (Devils).
"That was kind of my main idea for development," Lawrence said. "I felt like just going to BU, having that half season under my belt, I felt like I was a lot better than at the start and just kind of being able to take that to next year and build on that and kind of teach the young guys. Everyone got a year older. I feel like we're going to have a really special team next year.
"[Pandolfo] kind of knows that I know it's going to take a lot. You can't take anything for granted. You've got to work for it no matter what pick you were, how high or anything like that. Having him there is definitely a lot of fun and also my teammates. A lot of them have been drafted. Some of them played in the NHL last year and connecting with them. Their experiences definitely helped me a lot."
Lawrence is known for his high-end motor, quick in transition and a smooth and explosive skater, something the Blues can definitely use in the organization with the game geared more towards speed and 200-foot ability. It's all up to him to implement those attributes in having a successful 2026-27.
"Personally and team-wise, I feel like we want to get back to where BU is normally the last couple of years other than last year, making the tournament, the Frozen Four, going far like that," Lawrence said. "I feel like that's a big expectation for my team. For myself, I just want to be a big contributor, someone my coach can trust and have a big impact on a team next year."
And continuing to be that dog on a bone.
"Yeah, a little bit," Lawrence said of the description. "That's pretty short and sweet."
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