“It was obviously a little bit of a shock. I was hoping I would get picked up. Luckily I ended up here and excited for this new opportunity.”

“As a player, his mobility,” Blues general manager Alex Steen said. “Our scouts have liked his game when we watched him play. I think this is a fresh start for him. I think the timing is good for him also. We're going to have a few days here where he can get in with the group and learn our systems and get to know the guys he's going to be playing with. Also, for us, it addresses we brought Adam (Jiricek) up as well and we felt like organizationally we had depth on our left side and this helps create more depth on our right side.”