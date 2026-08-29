St. Louis Blues NHL Prospect Rankings: No. 4, Otto Stenberg

Coming in at No. 4 in our top 10 St. Louis Blues prospects is Otto Stenberg, a skilled and aggressive forechecking winger.
As the anticipation for the 2026-27 NHL season grows, TheHockeyNews.com will be taking a look at the top 10 prospects in the St. Louis Blues' system, with skilled and high-energy forward Otto Stenberg coming in at the fourth spot.
The players in this ranking do not have extensive NHL experience and are all 23 and under. Therefore, players like Jimmy Snuggerud, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Logan Mailloux, among others, won't feature in this ranking for those reasons.
The order of these rankings reflects a mix of their ceilings and potential, as well as how they've performed over the past year with their respective clubs.
Otto Stenberg might lack size, listed at just 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, but that doesn't affect his determination to win the puck back. Stenberg hounds the puck on the forecheck and doesn't back down from anyone.
In a 32-game stint in the NHL during the 2025-26 season, Stenberg finished with three goals and 10 points while averaging just 13:37 of ice time. In addition to his production, Stenberg fired 31 shots on goal, recorded 49 hits, and blocked 15 shots, showcasing an all-around approach.
According to naturalstattrick.com, the Blues outscored their opponents 11-9 at 5-on-5 with Stenberg on the ice, but were below 50 percent in statistics such as Corsi For, expected goals for, and high-danger chances.
Despite that, his first stint in the NHL showed plenty of positive traits, and although he is facing an uphill battle to make the team out of training camp, it has at least opened the door to give it his best shot.
But more likely than not, Stenberg will begin the season in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds and wait for injuries or poor performances before earning a call-up.
Last season, the 21-year-old posted four goals and 17 points in 36 games. The production was underwhelming for a former 25th overall pick of the 2023 NHL draft, but the Blues coaching staff and front office were confident in the details Stenberg showed.
Heading into the 2026-27 season, Stenberg must continue to shine in the small details but find ways to turn it into production. If he can do so, he'll find himself in the NHL rather quickly and will force his way up the line in a permanent role.
Like Theo Lindstein, Maddox Dagenais, and Milton Gastrin, who were previously mentioned in these rankings, Stenberg projects more as a middle-of-the-lineup player. In the middle six, Stenberg can provide scoring depth with defensive capabilities.
Stenberg could develop into a top-line player, but he lacks the necessary skill set to be a play driver on a top line. He could still become a strong complementary piece on a top line, which is why he lands at the fourth spot in these rankings.
For now, a safer projection is a versatile middle-six winger.
St. Louis Blues Prospect Rankings:
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