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St. Louis Blues Prospect Lukas Fischer Took In Plenty Of Learning Lessons Being Captain For Struggling OHL Team

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2024 second-round pick calls trade from Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie last season best thing to happen to career that likely takes defenseman to AHL this season

ST. LOUIS -- It was nearly two years ago when Lukas Fischer was given an honor not bestowed upon many in sport.

The 19-year-old was named the captain of the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League, a franchise used to playoff experiences, one where it's produced a fair amount of NHL talent.

But this was different. In uncharacteristic fashion, the Sting had taken a turn on the downside, missing the playoffs now for a franchise-record three straight seasons. Since reaching the conference final in 2023, the Sting has simply not been good.

"I think it came with a lot of learning too," the second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft of the St. Louis Blues said at the team's development camp. "I think that was something I had to learn how to man emotions, dealing when you're going through a slump and stuff like that. It was good, right? But I was fortunate too. We had a good locker room in the two years I was captain at Sarnia. We had a great locker room. It didn't all fall on me. I had a great support system, great coaches and great teammates. It came with a lot of learning and I wore with pride."

No matter what the support system offers, Fischer was the guy wearing the 'C.' And even though the support was great, you're the one that will hear about it more so than anyone. You're the quote-unquote de facto leader. And although there came great responsibility and challenges Fischer had to face, the best thing to happen to his career was being traded last season.

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Sarnia was going nowhere, and the defenseman, who had 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 26 games with the Sting last season and 99 points (27 goals, 62 assists) in 192 regular-season games spanning three-plus seasons there, was moved to Sault Ste. Marie on Dec. 8, 2025 for a prospect and five picks.

And even though Fischer, who will most likely be playing at Springfield of the American Hockey League this season, was leaving teammates, friends and a support staff that he had grown fond of, this was the best course of action for his career; he got to experience playoff hockey again with the Greyhounds and had six points (one goal, five assists) in 10 games.

Fischer had 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 39 regular-season games for the Soo.

"I think it was, yeah," the son of former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jiri Fischer said of being traded. "I think everything happens for a reason. I had a great three years and change in Sarnia and going to the Soo was a great opportunity for me. I got to play with Chase Reid; he was a great D-partner, he was a great friend. We had a great group that had a ton of fun. I haven't been a part of a real winning team in a while. It was a great experience and a good opportunity."

The 6-foot-3, 177-pound left-handed shot always had the strong-skating ability with reliable defensive capabilities, but he's developed the knack of having that upside offensively in joining the rush and being a power play quarterback.

"I think for me, the biggest thing, I think I was really like a sporadic player," Fischer said. "I think I tried to do a lot, I try to do too much right after getting picked, especially on like being on a team that maybe you didn't expect to win every single night. That's something I take a lot of pride in. I like to win, right? I think everybody likes to win. I tried to do a lot. Sometimes it would hurt me. I think just being able to mature over two years, settle in and find who I'll be as a player going forward, I think, has been my biggest growth."

Now that there's an offensive upside, the growth has led to one particular area Fischer was honing in on.

"I think managing the puck, especially when it's on my stick making good decisions with it," he said. "I think I took a big step in that direction."

Fischer, who made a cameo appearance for Springfield two seasons ago (three games), was also summoned to the Thunderbirds but did not appear in any games, is among a group of recent prospects vying to be the next wave of Blues defensemen to be seen on management's radar. He will be at main training camp before heading to Springfield just putting his best foot forward and let the chips fall where they may, continue the growth and for the first time, likely see noticeable time in the AHL.

"I just look at it as a great opportunity, right? The fact that I might get the chance to play in the NHL is pretty cool, especially as a little kid to be here now," Fischer said. "I'm not sure I would have said that I thought I'd be here, even to just have a chance. I think I definitely just try to be the best version of myself every day and we'll see what happens."

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