St. Louis Blues Prospect Lukas Fischer Took In Plenty Of Learning Lessons Being Captain For Struggling OHL Team

"I think for me, the biggest thing, I think I was really like a sporadic player," Fischer said. "I think I tried to do a lot, I try to do too much right after getting picked, especially on like being on a team that maybe you didn't expect to win every single night. That's something I take a lot of pride in. I like to win, right? I think everybody likes to win. I tried to do a lot. Sometimes it would hurt me. I think just being able to mature over two years, settle in and find who I'll be as a player going forward, I think, has been my biggest growth."