10 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 10

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now only 10 days away from their season opener against the Ottawa Senators.

Because of this, let's take a look at all 13 players who have worn No. 10 for the Lightning in their franchise history.

Adam Creighton, C (1992-93 to 1993-94)

The first Lightning player to wear No. 10 was forward Adam Creighton during the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons. In 136 games over two seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 29 goals, 30 assists, and 59 points.

Paul Brousseau, RW (1996-97 to 1997-98)

Paul Brousseau was the next player to wear No. 10 for the Lightning, as he did in 1996-97 and 1997-98. In 17 games with the Lightning over that span, the 6-foot-2 winger recorded two assists and 27 penalty minutes.

Sandy McCarthy, RW (1997-98 to 1998-99)

The next Lightning player to sport No. 10 was forward Sandy McCarthy. He did during the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons, where he recorded five goals, 17 points, and 206 penalty minutes in 81 games.

Mike Johnson, RW (1999-00 to 2000-01)

Mike Johnson was the next player to wear No. 10 for the Lightning, as he did during the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons. In 92 games with the Lightning over that span, he posted 21 goals, 39 assists, and 60 points.

John Emmons, C (2000-01)

After being acquired from the Senators during the 2000-01 season, John Emmons wore No. 10 for the Lightning. In 12 games with the Lightning over that span, he recorded one goal, one assist, two points, and 22 penalty minutes.

Jussi Jokinen, C (2007-08)

Jussi Jokinen wore No. 10 for the Lightning during the 2007-08 season. He later switched to No. 36 with the Bolts for the 2008-09 season. In 66 games with the Lightning over two seasons, he recorded eight goals, 22 assists, and 30 points.

Gary Roberts, RW (2008-09)

Gary Roberts wore No. 10 for the Lightning during the final season of his 21-year NHL career in 2008-09. In 30 games with the Bolts during the campaign, the 6-foot-2 forward recorded four goals, three assists, seven points, 27 penalty minutes, and a minus-11 rating.

Sean Bergenheim, LW (2010-11)

The next Lightning player to sport No. 11 for the club was forward Sean Bergenheim during the 2010-11 season. In 80 games during his only season as a member of the Lightning, the 2002 first-round pick recorded 14 goals, 15 assists, 29 points, and 56 penalty minutes.

Brendan Morrow, LW (2014-15)

Brendan Morrow wore No. 10 for the Lightning in what would end up being his final season in the NHL during the 2014-15 campaign. In 70 games with the Bolts that campaign, the 1997 first-round pick recorded three goals, five assists, eight points, 64 penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating.

Mike Angelidis, LW (2015-16)

Mike Angelidis wore No. 10 for the Lightning during his final season with the team in the 2015-16 campaign. Before then, he also wore No. 59 and No. 15 during his four-year stint with the Lightning. In 14 games over four seasons as a member of the Lightning, the Woodbridge, Ontario native posted two goals, three blocks, 17 hits, 22 penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.

J.T. Miller, C (2017-18 to 2018-19)

J.T. Miller was the next player to sport No. 10 for the Lightning, as he did during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. In 94 games with the Lightning over that span, the 6-foot-1 forward posted 23 goals, 43 assists, 65 points, `156 hits, and a plus-5 rating.

Currently, Miller plays for the New York Rangers and was also named their new captain ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Corey Perry, RW (2021-22 to 2022-23)

Corey Perry was the next Lightning player to wear No. 10. The 40-year-old winger did so during each of his two seasons with the Lightning in 2021-22 and 2022-23. In 163 games with the Lightning over that span, he recorded 31 goals, 34 assists, 65 points, 121 hits, and 161 penalty minutes.

Perry is entering his 21st season in the NHL after signing a contract with the Los Angeles Kings in free agency. However, he will be out for the beginning of the season after undergoing knee surgery in mid-September.

Anthony Duclair, LW (2023-24)

After being acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the 2024 NHL trade deadline, Anthony Duclair wore No. 10 for the Lightning. In 17 games with the Lightning that campaign, he recorded eight goals, seven assists, 15 points, 14 hits, and a plus-rating.

Currently, Duclair plays for the New York Islanders and will be looking to have a bounce-back year after his tough 2024-25 campaign.