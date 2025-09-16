24 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 24

The Tampa Bay Lightning kick off their 2025-26 season on Oct. 9 against the Ottawa Senators. With this, the Bolts are only 24 days away from the start of their campaign, which is certainly exciting news.

With the Lightning now being 24 days away from their season opener, let's take a look at all 13 players who have worn number 24 for the Bolts in franchise history.

Danton Cole, C (1992-93 to 1994-95)

The first Lightning player to wear No. 24 in franchise history was forward Danton Cole, as he did from 1992-93 to 1994-95. In 174 games over three seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 35 goals, 41 assists, 76 points, and a plus-4 rating.

Jason Wiemer, C (1995-96 to 1997-98)

After wearing No. 9 for the Lightning during his rookie year in 1994-95, Jason Wiemer sported No. 24 for them for the rest of his time with the team from 1995-96 to 1997-98. In 232 games over four seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 27 goals, 54 points, and 391 penalty minutes.

Reid Simpson, LW (1999-00)

Reid Simpson wore No. 24 for the Lightning during the 1999-00 season. In 26 games with the Bolts that campaign, he recorded one goal, 103 penalty minutes, and a minus-3 rating.

Recent Lightning News

Lightning Prospects Ready To Practice Ahead Of Tournament

NHL Rumors: 5 Lightning PTO Targets To Consider

FROM THE THN YEARBOOK: Lightning Projected To Finish Second In Atlantic Division

2 Lightning Stars Ranked Among NHL's Best

Kyle Freadrich, LW (2000-01)

Kyle Freadrich made the switch to No. 24 with the Lightning in 2000-01 after sporting No. 43 during his rookie year. In 23 games over two seasons as a member of the Bolts, the 6-foot-7 forward recorded one assist and 75 penalty minutes.

Shane Willis, RW (2001-02 & 2003-04)

After being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes, Shane Willis wore No. 24 for the Lightning during the 2001-02 and 2003-04 seasons. In 33 games with the Lightning, he recorded four goals, 13 points, and a plus-1 rating.

Andreas Karlsson, C (2006-07 to 2007-08)

Andreas Karlsson would be the next Lightning to sport No. 24, as he did during the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. In 111 games with the Bolts over that span, he recorded five goals, eight assists, and 13 points.

Matt Pettinger, LW (2008-09)

Matt Pettinger wore No. 24 with the Lightning during his lone season with the team in 2008-09. In 59 games with the Bolts that campaign, he posted eight goals, 15 points, and 93 hits. Following his time with the Bolts, he played his final NHL season with the Vancouver Canucks in 2009-10.

Johan Harju, LW (2010-11)

Johan Harju was the next Lightning player to wear No. 24, as he did during the 2010-11 season. However, his time wearing the number was short, as he only played in 10 games with the Lightning that campaign. During it, he posted one goal, two assists, and a minus-2 rating.

Trevor Smith, C (2011-12)

Trevor Smith sported No. 24 for the Lightning during the 2011-12 season. In 16 games with the Bolts that season, the 6-foot-1 center recorded two goals, three assists, five points, and 19 hits.

Dmitry Korobov, D (2013-14)

Dmitry Korobov was the next Lightning player to wear No. 24, as he did while called up to the Lightning's roster during the 2013-14 season. In three games with the Lightning during that season, he recorded one assist, two penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating.

This would be Korobov's only season in the NHL, as the 6-foot-3 defenseman has spent each of the last 11 seasons in the KHL.

Ryan Callahan, RW (2013-14 to 2018-19)

The Lightning acquired Ryan Callahan in the trade that sent Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis to the New York Rangers during the 2013-14 season. From there, Callahan wore No. 24 for the entirety of his six-year stint with the Lightning from 2013-14 to 2018-19. In 307 games with the Lightning over that span, the Rochester, New York native recorded 54 goals, 78 assists, 132 points, 677 hits, and a plus-7 rating.

Callahan was also a well-known leader during his stay with the Lightning, as he was an alternate captain for them from 2014-15 to 2018-19, which would be his final season in the NHL.

Zach Bogosian, D (2019-20, 2021-22 to 2023-24)

Zach Bogosian wore No. 24 during both of his stints with the Lightning. In 106 games over four seasons with the Bolts, he recorded four goals, 11 assists, 15 points, 240 hits, and 107 penalty minutes. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020.

Matt Dumba, D (2023-24)

After being acquired by the Lightning from the Arizona Coyotes at the 2024 NHL trade deadline, defenseman Matt Dumba wore No. 24 for the Bolts. In 18 games for the Lightning following the trade, he recorded two assists, 52 hits, and a minus-5 rating. He also played in five playoff games for the Bolts that spring, where he had zero points and a minus-2 rating.

Dumba's time with the Lightning ended during the 2024 NHL off-season when he signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Dallas Stars in free agency. After posting one goal, nine assists, 10 points, and 60 penalty minutes in 63 games with the Stars in 2024-25, Dumba was traded by Dallas to the Pittsburgh Penguins this off-season.