7 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 7

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now only seven days away from their 2025-26 regular season opener against the Ottawa Senators. With this, the Bolts are exactly one week away from the start of their regular season, which is very exciting.

Because of this, let's now take a look at all 10 players who have worn number (No.) 7 for the Lightning in their franchise history.

Rob Zamuner, LW (1992-93 to 1998-99)

The first player to wear No. 7 in Lightning history was forward Rob Zamuner. He certainly did so for a good amount of time, too, as he did during the entirety of his seven-year stint with the Lightning. In 475 games with the Lightning over that span, the 1989 third-round pick recorded 84 goals, 116 assists, 200 points, and 323 penalty minutes.

Ben Clymer, RW (1999-00 to 2003-04)

Ben Clymer would be the next Lightning player to wear No. 7, as he did from 1999-00 to 2003-04. The 1997 second-round pick did so during his entire five-year stint with the Lightning, where he posted 29 goals, 47 assists, 76 points, and 251 penalty minutes in 295 games. Following his time with the Lightning, Clymer played his final two NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals in 2005-06 and 2006-07.

Luke Richardson, D (2006-07)

The next Lightning player to wear No. 7 for the Atlantic Division club was defenseman Luke Richardson. He did so during his lone with the Bolts in 2006-07, where he had three assists, 16 penalty minutes, and a plus-3 rating in 27 games. From there, Richardson played the last two seasons of his NHL career with the Senators in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Michel Ouellet, RW (2007-08)

Michel Ouellet was the next Lightning player to sport No. 7, as he did during the 2007-08 season. In 64 games with the Lightning that season, the 2000 fourth-round pick recorded 17 goals, 19 assists, 36 points, 56 hits, and a plus-11 rating. He then played his last season in the NHL in 2008-09 with the Vancouver Canucks.

Noah Welch, D (2008-09)

The next Lightning player to sport No. 7 was defenseman Noah Welch during the 2008-09 season. In 17 games with the Lightning that season, the 2001 second-round pick recorded zero points, 23 blocks, 29 hits, and a minus-4 rating. He then played his last season in the NHL with the Atlanta Thrashers in 2010-11.

Brett Clark, D (2010-11 to 2011-12)

Brett Clark was the next Lightning player to wear No. 7, as he did during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. In 164 games over two seasons as a member of the Lightning, the 1996 sixth-round pick recorded 11 goals, 35 assists, 46 points, 235 hits, 356 blocks, and a plus-2 rating.

Mathieu Roy, D (2012-13)

After wearing No. 28 for the Lightning during the 2010-11 season, Mathieu Roy switched to No. 7 for his final season with the Bolts in 2012-13. In five games with the Lightning over his two seasons with them, he recorded zero points, two penalty minutes, four hits, and a minus-3 rating.

Radko Gudas, D (2013-14 to 2014-15)

During his first NHL season with the Lightning in 2012-13, defenseman Radko Gudas wore No. 75. However, he then made the switch to No. 7 with the Bolts and sported it during each of his last two seasons with the team in 2013-14 and 2014-15. In 126 games over three seasons as a member of the Lightning, he recorded seven goals, 25 assists, 32 points, 224 penalty minutes, 229 blocks, and 475 hits.

Gudas is currently entering his 14th NHL season in 2025-26 and is captain of the Anaheim Ducks.

Mathieu Joseph, RW (2018-19 to 2021-22)

The next Lightning player to sport No. 7 was forward Mathieu Joseph, as he did from 2018-19 to 2021-22. In 221 games with the Lightning over four seasons, the 6-foot-1 winger recorded 37 goals, 33 assists, 70 points, 343 hits, and a plus-10 rating. He also won the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning in 2020 and then in 2021. Joseph is currently a member of the St. Louis Blues.

Haydn Fleury, D (2022-23 to 2023-24)

Hadyn Fleury was the next player to wear No. 7 for the Lightning, as he did during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. In 53 games with the Lightning over that span, the 6-foot-4 defenseman recorded one goal, five assists, six points, 61 hits, 70 blocks, and a minus-5 rating. Fleury is currently playing for the Winnipeg Jets.

