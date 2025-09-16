Ex-Lightning Forward Named Captain Of Rangers

The New York Rangers have announced that they have named former Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Miller as their new captain.

The Rangers' captaincy had been vacant since they traded defenseman Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks back in December of this past season. Now, they have found their new captain in Miller.

Miller was acquired by the Rangers from the Vancouver Canucks back in January after months of being the subject of trade rumors. In 32 games with the Rangers following the trade, the 32-year-old forward recorded 13 goals, 35 points, and 76 hits. Now, the veteran forward will look to help lead the Rangers to being a playoff team again after their disappointing 2024-25 season.

Miller was selected by the Rangers with the 15th overall pick of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and played his first six NHL seasons with them. However, his first tenure with the Rangers ended during the 2017-18 season when he was traded to the Lightning with Ryan McDonagh.

In 94 games over two seasons with the Lightning, Miller recorded 23 goals, 42 assists, 65 points, and 156 hits. His time with the Bolts ended when he was traded to the Canucks during the 2019 NHL off-season.

Recent Lightning News

Lightning Prospects Ready To Practice Ahead Of Tournament

NHL Rumors: 5 Lightning PTO Targets To Consider

FROM THE THN YEARBOOK: Lightning Projected To Finish Second In Atlantic Division

2 Lightning Stars Ranked Among NHL's Best