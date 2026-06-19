A Look At The Maple Leafs’ Salary Cap Situation Following The Darren Raddysh Signing And What They Target Next

The Leafs have decisions to make on several restricted free agents including Nick Robertson, Mattias Maccelli, and Jaco Quillan. Newly acquired defenseman Emil Andrae is in the same boat. Same with goaltender Sam Ersson. Arbitration awards could be so high that it may not make sense to qualify guys like Robertson or Maccelli with arbitration rights that could set those numbers to be higher than desired. The Leafs have until June 29 at 5 p.m. ET to tender qualifying offers to their restricted free agents. If they are not tendered, they will become unrestricted free agents.