Logo
Toronto Maple Leafs
Powered by Roundtable
A Look At The Maple Leafs’ Salary Cap Situation Following The Darren Raddysh Signing And What They Target Next cover image

A Look At The Maple Leafs’ Salary Cap Situation Following The Darren Raddysh Signing And What They Target Next

David Alter
6h
featured
693Members·5,055Posts
davidalter@THN profile imagefeatured creator badge
David Alter
6h
Updated at Jun 19, 2026, 18:18
featured

With $18.8 million (or possibly more) still left in the bank after securing Darren Raddysh, Toronto’s front office has the financial muscle to pull off another blockbuster move.


The Toronto Maple Leafs made a big splash by acquiring and signing defenseman Darren Raddysh to an eight-year deal reportedly worth $8.5 million per season. It’s no secret that a top defenseman who can help in all situations was Toronto’s top priority to address this offseason, and acquiring Raddysh certainly helps in that regard. After signing Raddysh, the Leafs have 19 contracts signed with a projected salary cap space of $18,795,951, according to PuckPedia.com.  

That’s plenty of cash remaining to make a big splash, and there could be more if Max Domi isn’t cleared to return to the Leafs when he is examined at training camp following complications that arose from off-season back surgery.

Given where things are going in that regard and John Tavares entering next season at age 35, the Leafs will definitely want to target a top-six centre who can play in difficult matchups, while freeing up someone like Auston Matthews to help turn up his production offensively.

moreVideos

Does someone like a 33-year-old Boone Jenner make sense for the Leafs? Perhaps a better solution comes via a trade. If the Leafs part ways with Morgan Rielly, that $7.5 million plus Domi’s $3.75 million could give Toronto an additional $10.25 million to work with, increasing Toronto’s space to $29,045,951.  

The Leafs have decisions to make on several restricted free agents including Nick Robertson, Mattias Maccelli, and Jaco Quillan. Newly acquired defenseman Emil Andrae is in the same boat. Same with goaltender Sam Ersson. Arbitration awards could be so high that it may not make sense to qualify guys like Robertson or Maccelli with arbitration rights that could set those numbers to be higher than desired. The Leafs have until June 29 at 5 p.m. ET to tender qualifying offers to their restricted free agents. If they are not tendered, they will become unrestricted free agents.  

In the span of four days, the Leafs pulled off a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, hired a new head coach in Jim Hiller, and now acquired Raddysh. With the NHL Draft set for next week, expect the Leafs to remain busy.

See more of The Hockey News on Google — Save us as Preferred Source

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Darren RaddyshToronto Maple Leafs
Latest News
1