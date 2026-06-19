A Look At The Maple Leafs’ Salary Cap Situation Following The Darren Raddysh Signing And What They Target Next

With $18.8 million (or possibly more) still left in the bank after securing Darren Raddysh, Toronto’s front office has the financial muscle to pull off another blockbuster move.
The Toronto Maple Leafs made a big splash by acquiring and signing defenseman Darren Raddysh to an eight-year deal reportedly worth $8.5 million per season. It’s no secret that a top defenseman who can help in all situations was Toronto’s top priority to address this offseason, and acquiring Raddysh certainly helps in that regard. After signing Raddysh, the Leafs have 19 contracts signed with a projected salary cap space of $18,795,951, according to PuckPedia.com.
Given where things are going in that regard and John Tavares entering next season at age 35, the Leafs will definitely want to target a top-six centre who can play in difficult matchups, while freeing up someone like Auston Matthews to help turn up his production offensively.
Does someone like a 33-year-old Boone Jenner make sense for the Leafs? Perhaps a better solution comes via a trade. If the Leafs part ways with Morgan Rielly, that $7.5 million plus Domi’s $3.75 million could give Toronto an additional $10.25 million to work with, increasing Toronto’s space to $29,045,951.
The Leafs have decisions to make on several restricted free agents including Nick Robertson, Mattias Maccelli, and Jaco Quillan. Newly acquired defenseman Emil Andrae is in the same boat. Same with goaltender Sam Ersson. Arbitration awards could be so high that it may not make sense to qualify guys like Robertson or Maccelli with arbitration rights that could set those numbers to be higher than desired. The Leafs have until June 29 at 5 p.m. ET to tender qualifying offers to their restricted free agents. If they are not tendered, they will become unrestricted free agents.
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