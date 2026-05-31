Report: Max Domi Had Back Surgery As More Details Surrounding Procedure Revealed
More details have been shed on what Domi has been dealing with since the Leafs put out an announcement about the forward last week.
It came out of nowhere last week when the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that forward Max Domi underwent surgery to address a nagging injury from last season. Now, a recent report from Steve Simmons has provided crucial clarity on the situation, revealing that the procedure was a back surgery.
In a move that is not uncommon in professional sports, Domi chose to undergo the procedure with his own trusted surgeon rather than the specialist recommended by the Maple Leafs’ medical staff. The Leafs respected Domi’s choice, as NHL franchises typically do in these delicate scenarios.
This mutual agreement stands in stark contrast to the most notable medical dispute in recent hockey history: Jack Eichel’s neck procedure. The Buffalo Sabres famously refused to sign off on Eichel's preferred artificial disk replacement surgery, leading to a bitter standoff. Eichel was ultimately able to get the surgery only after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Fortunately for Toronto, Domi and the Leafs avoided that level of organizational drama.
Nevertheless, this medical development adds a heavy layer of uncertainty as the Maple Leafs navigate their roster ahead of the upcoming season. The team is currently operating under a fresh management structure led by General Manager John Chayka and Senior Executive Advisor to Hockey Operations Mats Sundin. Managing the salary cap while a key piece of the roster rehabs will be an early test for this new front office.
Domi is currently signed to a four-year, $15-million contract extension that carries a $3.75-million average annual value, with two years remaining after the 2026-27 season. When healthy, the 31-year-old has proved to be a versatile asset for Toronto. Throughout his tenure, he has bounced around a middle-six role, while occasionally sliding up the lineup to play on the wing of superstar center Auston Matthews.
Over three seasons with the Maple Leafs, Domi has accumulated 29 goals and 87 assists for a total of 116 points in 234 games played. Last season, he proved his durability by appearing in 80 games, recording 12 goals and 24 assists. As Domi begins his recovery process, the Leafs will have to look internally to replace his playmaking ability and signature grit on the ice.