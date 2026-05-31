Report: Max Domi Had Back Surgery As More Details Surrounding Procedure Revealed

This mutual agreement stands in stark contrast to the most notable medical dispute in recent hockey history: Jack Eichel’s neck procedure. The Buffalo Sabres famously refused to sign off on Eichel's preferred artificial disk replacement surgery, leading to a bitter standoff. Eichel was ultimately able to get the surgery only after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Fortunately for Toronto, Domi and the Leafs avoided that level of organizational drama.