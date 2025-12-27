Anthony Stolarz's Absence From The Maple Leafs Remains A Mystery

The Toronto Maple Leafs are unsure when Anthony Stolarz will return to the crease.

Stolarz initially suffered an upper-body injury in a game against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 11. At the time, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said Stolarz got "a little stretched out," but that he'd be fine.

It's now been a month and a half, so what's going on?

What we know is that Stolarz hasn't skated since picking up the injury and won't be on the ice in the near future. The ailment, which was hoped to be minor, has turned out to be more serious.

A few days before the holiday break, Berube revealed that Stolarz was going to see a specialist for the upper-body injury he's been dealing with. Berube added that Stolarz isn't dealing with a concussion and that his season isn't in danger yet.

"I wouldn't go there," he said on Dec. 16.

With that being said, did the Maple Leafs receive any clarity about Stolarz following his appointment with a doctor?

"Not really," Berube said. "Indefinite as of right now."

Stolarz had been getting a majority of the games early on in the season while Joseph Woll was away from the team on a personal leave of absence. In that time, Stolarz put together six wins and an .884 save percentage through 13 games.

Woll returned to game action three days after Stolarz picked up the injury, and has since appeared in 11 games for the Maple Leafs, winning six matchups and posting a .920 save percentage. Hildeby has also gotten into 11 games since the Stolarz injury. He's won three games and has a .908 save percentage in that span.

Woll is projected to get the start for the Maple Leafs against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, their first day back from the holiday break. Hildeby, whose last game was a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Dec. 21, will likely play on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.



